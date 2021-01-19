TROUP — Bracey Cover and Clayton Vickers each hit for 22 points to lead the Troup Tigers to a 61-45 District 16-3A basketball game on Tuesday.
Others scoring for the Tigers (12-8, 3-4) were Easton Haugeberg (8), Blake Wood (6), Matthew Castillo (2) and Kiyondrez Thomas (1). Cover hit three 3-pointers with Vickers and Wood adding one apiece.
Justin Davidson led the Wildcats (4-8, 0-6) with 13 points.
Troup won the JV game, 34-15.
On Friday, Troup plays host to Tatum. JV is scheduled to start 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Brook Hill 40, McKinney Christian 30
BULLARD — Chandler Fletcher scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help power Brook Hill to a 40-30 win over McKinney Christian in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game at Herrington Gymnasium.
The victory moves the Guard to 15-1 overall and 2-0 in district.
Others contributing to the Brook Hill win were Brady Callens (7 points, 1 rebound), William Roberts (7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist), Joseph Johnson (6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), TyJuan Cannon (4 points, 2 rebounds), Grayson Murry (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and Noah Langemeir (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists).
Bobby McWard and Blake McGraw led the Mustangs with nine points each. Others scoring for McKinney Christian were Hudson Cross (6), Zeke Long (3), Sebastian Claudio (2) and Jalen Wheeler (1).
Brook Hill is scheduled to play Dallas Christian in Mesquite on Friday. McKinney Christian (20-4, 2-1) is slated to host Dallas HSAA Blue on Friday in a non-district game.
Grace 79, Cristo Rey 25
DALLAS — Tyler Grace Community broke out to a 30-11 first quarter lead en route to a 79-25 TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball win over Dallas Cristo Rey on Tuesday.
The Cougars improve to 11-5 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Jaxon Rees led Grace with 26, including eight 3-pointers.
Also scoring for the Cougars were Tyler Hicks (12), Will Bozeman (10), Luke Jenz (9), Nathan Luce (8), Jake Tanner (4), Isaiah Coffey (3), Drew Gaddis (3), Darius Shankle (2) and Tanner Thyen (2).
Armando Leyva led the Fire with 14 points, followed by Anthony Mendez (5) and Sam Roman (4).
Grace is scheduled to host Dallas Bishop Dunne at 8 p.m. Friday.
Tyler HEAT 71, CHAAMP 40
WINFIELD — Jake Carlile scored 17 points as Tyler HEAT took the win.
Luke Emerson scored 12 points for Tyler HEAT (11-5).
Hawkins 74, Beckville 70
BECKVILLE — Hawkins used a big-second and quarter and then forced overtime before taking a 74-70 win over Beckville on Friday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Zach Conde sizzled for 32 points with Paeton Smith adding 18. Conde hit six 3-pointers with Smith adding three.
Others scoring for the Hawks (6-8, 2-2) were Jeramy Torres (11), Bryce Burns (8), Dristun Pruitt (2), Marshall White (2) and Micah Staruska (1).
It was the first district loss for Beckville (7-6, 4-1).
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Big Sandy at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Beckville is slated to play host to Carlisle at 6 p.m. Friday.
Canton 34, Mabank 23
CANTON — The Canton Eagles moved to 5-0 in District 14-4A with a 34-23 victory over Mabank on Tuesday.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led Canton (10-5) with 14 points. He was followed by Braden Hawkins (9), Nick Fenner (5), Layne Etheridge (3), Chantson Prox (2) and Ashton Gute (1).
Caden Smith led the Panthers (8-8, 2-3) with seven points. He was followed by Landry Johnson (5), Jaydon Reeder (4), Josh German (3) and Nathan Mulder (2).
Canton is scheduled to visit Athens on Tuesday.
No. 11 Mount Pleasant 50, Longview 49
LONGVIEW — Longview's showdown with undefeated and state-ranked Mount Pleasant came down to the last second.
But when the buzzer sounded, it was the Tigers that let out a sign of relief.
After a back-and-forth and scrappy affair, No. 11 Mount Pleasant escaped Lobo Coliseum with its undefeated record intact, holding on for a 50-49 win over Longview in District 15-5A action on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who won the first meeting, 63-50, move to 18-0 overall and grow their lead atop the district leader board at 7-0. Longview, which snaps a four-game win streak, drops to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in 15-5A action.
Big moments highlighted the four-quarter battle, which featured six ties and 10 lead changes — the final coming with 14 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Mount Pleasant's Payton Chism.
Longview, which was off at the free-throw line with a 11-of-24 clip, still had its chances from there but a missed free throw and a desperation heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.
Chism finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers, who went 13-of-23 from the stripe in a physical and chippy game. The Tigers had five players finish with at least four points, including eight from Will Hills, who added 11 rebounds to his night. Zaveion Chism-Okoh followed with six points and four rebounds.
Jalen Hale led Longview with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Tyree Hale followed with six points, five rebounds and four assists. Marco Washington, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Caed Liebengood finished with five points.
Longview visits Texas High on Friday and hosts Marshall on Saturday. Mount Pleasant is off on Friday.