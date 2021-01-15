Hawkins 45, Overton 14
HAWKINS — Zach Conde hit for 16 points and Hawkins led 15-0 after the first quarter en route to a 45-14 win over Overton on Friday in a District 21-2A boys basketball game.
Conde connected on four 3-pointers. Others scoring for the Hawks (5-8, 1-2) were Jeramy Torres (9), Dristun Pruitt (8), Paeton Smith (5), Drew Dacus (4) and Marshall White (4).
Smith, Pruitt and White also had 3-pointers for Hawkins.
Overton is 0-3 in district.
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Beckville on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 54, Tyler HEAT 35
BULLARD — Chandler Fletcher hit for 23 points to help power the Brook Hill Guard to a 54-35 non-district win over the Tyler HEAT on Friday.
Grayson Murry added 11 points for the Guard (14-1). Others scoring for Brook Hill were TyJuan Cannon (8), Joseph Johnson (8) and Noah Langemeir (4).
Cannon and Johnson each had six rebounds.
The HEAT (11-4) was led by Brayden Cox, who scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Also scoring for the Tyler squad were Jaden Muse (9), Josh Deever (5), Jackson Tomlin (3), Jake Carlile (2) and Luke Emerson (2).
The HEAT is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant CHAAMP HomeSchool at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Brook Hill is slated to host McKinney Christian on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Herrington Gymnasium.
Dallas Covenant 47, All Saints 44
DALLAS — Bryce Patrick and Dawson Thames each hit in double figures, but Dallas Covenant pulled off a 47-44 TAPPS 4A District 2 victory over All Saints on Friday.
Patrick led the Trojans with 13 points while Thames hit for 10. Others scoring for All Saints were Cullen Walker (7), Paul Ceccoli (5), Nick Davis (4), Cameron Reid (3) and Patrick Hallmark (2).
Andrew Pattison led the Knights with 21 points.
The Knights are scheduled to play at Arlington Pantego Christian on Tuesday, while All Saints is slated to visit Arlington Grace Prep.
Mabank 40, Brownsboro 33
MABANK — Mabank rallied by the Brownsboro Bears, 40-33, on Friday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
Malik English led the Bears (6-6, 1-2) with 12 points, followed by Hayden Woods (10) and Michael Fitzgerald (4). English hit three 3-pointers, while Woods had one trey.
Caden Smith led the Panthers (8-7, 2-2) with 11 points. He was followed by Landry Johnson (10), Cade Wilson (8), Josh German (5), Jaydon Reeder (4) and Sean Henry (2).
Smith and Johnson each had 3-pointers.
Brownsboro won the sub varsity games — Brownsboro JV Blue (47-26) and Brownsboro JV Gold (42-26),
Brownsboro is scheduled to host Athens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mabank is slated to visit Canton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Canton 56, Wills Point 28
CANTON — The Canton Eagles moved to 4-0 in District 14-4A basketball with a 56-28 win over Wills Point on Friday.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led the Eagles (9-5) with 15 points. Layne Etheridge and Ashton Gute each scored nine points, while Braden Hawkins and Caden Wiley hit for seven points apiece. Others scoring for Canton were Kam Shaw (4), Nick Fenner (3) and Chantson Prox (2).
Kody Alexander led the Tigers (5-10, 1-3) with nine points. Others scoring for Wills Point were Jaylen Asher (7), Seth Resnick (4), Braden Wilson (4), Nathan Allen (2) and Blake Marical (2).
Canton is scheduled to host Mabank at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Wills Point hosts Van.
Waskom 60, Troup 34
WASKOM — Troup's Clayton Vickers hit for 15 points, but a slow start by the Tigers results in a 60-34 loss to Waskom on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Waskom led 12-3 after the first quarter.
Others scoring for Troup (11-8, 2-4) were Kiyondrez Thomas (6), Trevor Padia (5), Blake Wood (4) and Easton Haugeberg (4). Thomas had two 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Zay Thomas led the Wildcats (1-2) with 14 points with Trey Jones adding 10 points.
Waskom won the JV game 40-28.
Troup is scheduled to host Harleton on Tuesday with the JV set to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Kilgore 59, Tyler Cumberland 51
KILGORE — After being held scoreless in the opening period, Isaac Hoberecht scored 12 in the second quarter and had 26 for the game to lead the Kilgore Bulldogs past Cumberland Academy, 59-51, on Friday in District 16-4A basketball.
C.J. Ingram added 13 for Kilgore, with 11 coming in the second half. Thomas Hattaway had seven points, Corey Rider five, Davin Rider three and Javiora Easley and Daverian Franklin two apiece.
Kilgore moves to 3-3 in district play with the win.
White Oak 55, Daingerfield 27
DAINGERFIELD — Gunner Solis knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Brian Williams chipped in with 15 points for the Roughnecks and White Oak moved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in District 15-3A play with a 55-27 win over Daingerfield.
Adrian Mumphrey had eight points and seven rebounds, Carson Bower six points and six steals and Ben Jacyno and Landon Anderson three points apiece for White Oak.
The Roughneck JV earned a 40-24 win.
Tatum 87, Elysian Fields 35
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Jayden Boyd scored 10 of his team-leading 19 points in the opening quarter as the No. 10 ranked Tatum Eagles improved to 11-3 overall and 6-0 in District 16-3A play with an 87-35 win over Elysian Fields.
Kendric Malone had 14 and Decartiyay Allison 10 for the Eagles, while Drake Walton and Dalone Fuller chipped in with nine apiece, Aidan Anthony eight, Markendrick Beall six, Kendall Williams and Trey Fite five each and Ty Bridges two.
Elysian Fields hosts Waskom on Tuesday.
Beckville 75, Big Sandy 24
BIG SANDY — Matt Barr led the way with 16 points, Eli Ramsey, J'Koby Williams and Ryan Harris all scored 13 for the Bearcats and Beckville moved to 4-0 in District 21-2A play with a 75-24 win over Big Sandy.
Jaden Mojicia and Jaiden Slaughter had six points apiece, Kelvin Smith four, Barry Gage three, Jeremiah Steph two and Ethan Sides one.
Avinger 61, Union Hill 38
BETTIE — Judson Jones scored 14 points, Jacob Burleson and Jordan Samples hit for 11 apiece and the Avinger Indians earned a 61-38 District 24-1A win over Union Hill on Friday.
Jones had six rebounds, Burleson seven rebounds and Samples finished off a double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds. Jaxon Neal finished with nine points and seven rebounds for the Indians, who outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 in the third to take control of things.
Gladewater 77, New Diana 25
GLADEWATER — Dennis Allen led a balanced Bear attack with 19 points, and Gladewater rolled to a 77-25 District 15-3A win over the New Diana Eagles on Thursday.
K'havia Reese added 17 points for the Bears, who also got 15 from Kollin Lewis, nine from Tyrone Maddox, seven from Nick Lincoln, six from Eli Kates and four from Michael Lewis.
Cohle Sherman had six, Chase Woodrum five, Sam Qualls and Kaid Brack four each, Matthew Smith three and Cagan Abbas and Jacob Newland two each in the loss for New Diana.
West Rusk 43, Waskom 39
NEW LONDON — Jaxon Farquhar paced West Rusk with 11 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists on the night, as the Raiders earned a 43-39 District 16-3A win over Waskom.
Torami Dixon finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Raiders. Jimmie Harper had six points, six rebounds and three assists, Carson Martin six points, Andon Mata five points, four rebounds and six steals, Geremiah Smith five points, two assists and two steals and Omarion Anthony two points, two rebounds and two steals.