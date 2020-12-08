Chapel Hill 58, Palestine 43
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jared Jones had 14 points as Chapel Hill moved to 4-0 on the season.
Ahstin Watkins scored 13 points, and Ilonzo McGregor scored 11 points with three 3-pointers. Jarell Hunter also hit three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points. Tyson Berry had 9 assists and five steals.
Chapel Hill will play at Longview Friday.
Troup 75, Beckville 42
TROUP — Clayton Vickers scored 24 points to lead Troup past Beckville.
Bracey Cover had 21 points. Easton Haugeberg scored 12 points, and Blake Wood added 11 points.
J’Koby Williams and Jaden Mojica led Beckville with 11 points each.
Troup (6-2) will host Frankston at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
New Summerfield 60, Neches 59
Mason Wallace scored at the buzzer as New Summerfield edged Neches on Tuesday.
Rylan Fickey scored 32 points. Wallace had 15 points, and Karson Andrade added 8 points for New Summerfield.
Hallsville 52, Lindale 48
Colton Taylor scored 20 points, but Lindale fell to Hallsville.
Colby Wood had 8 points for Lindale.
Lindale (6-3) will face White Oak at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.