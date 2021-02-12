LONGVIEW — Jared Jones had a double-double and two other Bulldogs scored in double figures to help lift Chapel Hill to a 57-51 win over Spring Hill on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
The Bulldogs are 17-5 on the season and 10-2 in district
Jones had 10 points and 12 rebounds with Ahstin Watkins added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jarell Hunter added 10 points and seven assists.
Others scoring for CH were Illonzo McGregor (9), Cameron Murphy (9), Amorrian Ford (3) and Keviyan Huddleston (2).
The Bulldogs will take on Liberty-Eylau on Friday, Feb. 19, in bi-district. Site and time are to be announced.
Sabine 61, Gladewater 32
LIBERTY CITY — Breydan Pobuda scored 26 points, David Robinson and Jason Alexander combined for 25 and the Sabine Cardinals closed out the regular season with a 61-32 win over Gladewater.
Robinson had 14 and Alexander 11 for the Cardinals, who trailed 12-10 after one quarter but outscored the Bears 17-9 in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead. Kaden Manning and Clayne Simmons had four points apiece, and Jackson Strait added two for Sabine.
The Cardinals moved to 9-9 overall and 8-4 in the district with the win.