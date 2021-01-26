Chapel Hill 47, Kilgore 45
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 20 Chapel Hill Bulldogs built a 15-point lead heading into the final stanza and survived a late Kilgore rally for a 47-45 Distirct 16-4A basketball win.
Chapel (15-3) stays unbeaten in league play with an 8-0 record.
Ahstin Watkins led the Bulldogs 12 points. He added seven rebounds and three steals. Others contributing for Chapel Hill were Jarell Hunter (10 points, 2 steals), Tyson Berry (8 points, 5 assists, 4 steals), Keviyan Huddleston (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks), Jared Jones (5 points) and Illonzo McGregor (5 points, 2 steals).
C.J. Ingram had 14 points for Kilgore, which outscored Chapel Hill 22-9 in the final stanza. Isaac Hoberecht added 13 points, Thomas Hattaway 11, Davin Rider three, Jake Thompson two and Thomas Donham and D. VanZant one apiece.
The Bulldogs will travel to Lindale for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Rusk 65, Palestine 58
RUSK — Owen McCown led the way with 18 points, Kavesdion Tilley was close behind with 17 points and the Rusk Eagles earned a 65-58 win over Palestine in District 17-4A.
Owen McCown added six assists, Tilley seven rebounds and Aiden McCown 13 points and six assists.