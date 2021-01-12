No. 20 Chapel Hill 68, Bullard 63
BULLARD — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs moved to 4-0 in District 16-4A basketball with a 68-63 win over Bullard on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill (11-3) was led by the 27 points with Ahstin Watkins, who hit three 3-pointers.
Tyson Berry (14 points, 10 assists) and Jared Jones (17 points, 17 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Bulldogs. Berry also had five steals and hit a 3-pointer.
Other contributors for Chapel Hill were Jarell Hunter (8 points) and Keviyan Huddleston (2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks).
Chapel Hill is scheduled to play host to Henderson on Friday.
Brook Hill 45, Bishop Dunne 33
DALLAS — The Bullard Brook Hill Guard opened TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball play with a 45-33 victory over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Tuesday.
Chandler Fletcher led the Guard with 21 points with TyJuan Cannon adding 13 points. Cannon hit three 3-pointers with Fletcher adding one.
Also scoring for the Guard (13-1) were Joseph Johnson (6), Noah Langemeier (3) and Grayson Murry (2).
Brook Hill is scheduled to host the Tyler HEAT at 8 p.m. Friday at Herrington Gymnasium.
Tyler HEAT 63, Grace Community 51
Jaden Muse hit for 22 points and Jake Carlile added 18 as the Tyler HEAT downed Grace Community 63-51 on Tuesday at GCS Gym.
Brayden Cox was also in double figures for the HEAT with 12 points. Other teammates scoring were Josh Deever (4), Jackson Tomlin (3), Zach Stoner (2) and Luke Emerson (2).
Jaxon Rees led the Cougars with 11 points, followed by Nathan Luce with 10. Others scoring for Grace were: Luke Jenz (9), Jake Tanner (5), Darius Shankle (4), Will Bozeman (4), Tyler Hicks (4) and Tanner Thyen (4).
The HEAT (10-3) are scheduled to play at Brook Hill on Friday, while Grace is scheduled to host Garland Brighter Horizons.
Arlington Pantego 63, All Saints 45
ARLINGTON — Paul Ceccoli led All Saints with 16 points, but the Trojans could not overcome Arlington Pantego, falling 63-45 on Tuesday in TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball.
Others scoring for the Trojans were: Bryce Patrick (7), Cameron Reid (7), Cullen Walker (6), Dawson Thames (6), Nick Davis (2) and Luke McCasland (1).
The Trojans are scheduled to play at Dallas Covenant on Friday.
Canton 57, Brownsboro 49
CANTON —Ja' Braylon Pickens hit for 18 points and teammate Chantson Prox added 11 points as the Canton Eagles scored a 57-49 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
Malik English led the Bears (6-5, 1-1) with 15 points, followed by Gekyle Baker (13), Michael Fitzgerald (8), Kyle Nichols (6), Lane Epperson (3) and Ty Tillison (2).
English had three 3-pointers with Baker and Epperson adding one trey each.
Others scoring for the Eagles (8-5, 3-0) were: Ashton Gate (8), Nick Fenner (8), Layne Etheridge (6), Braden Hawkins (4) and Caden Wiley (2).
Pickens had two 3-pointers with Prox and Etheridge adding one 3-pointer apiece.
Brownsboro won the sub varsity scores (Brownsboro JV Blue 46, Canton 34; Brownsboro JV Gold 57, Canton 23).
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Mabank on Friday with Canton scheduled to host Wills Point.
Union Grove 61, Hawkins 40
UNION GROVE — The Lions broke out to an 18-6 lead as Union Grove downed Hawkins 61-40 on Tuesday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Jeramy Torres led the Hawks (4-8, 0-2) with 14 points while Dristun Pruitt and Zach Conde scored nine points each. Others scoring for Hawkins were: Bryce Burns (3), Marshall White (3) and Paeton Smith (2). Pruitt had three 3-pointers with Burns adding one.
Kole Burns led UG (11-8, 2-1) with 17 points with Gannon Smith also in double figures with 11. Other Lions scoring were: Matthew Bower (9), Cooper Vestal (8), Aubrey Woodard (7), Cannon Cowan (5), Sabetay Fernandez (3), Harlee Kirbis (2) and Hunter Cannon (1).
Smith had three 3-pointers with Fernandez and Cowan adding one each.
Union Grove is scheduled to host Carlisle at 6 p.m. Friday, while Hawkins is slated to host Overton at 7:30 p.m.
Longview 72, Hallsville 57
HALLSVILLE — Longview grabbed its fourth-straight win in a wire-to-wire victory over Hallsville, 72-57, to close out the Lobos' first run through district action on Tuesday night at Bobcat Coliseum.
Longview started 0-2 in District 15-5A action, but since its roster has been bolstered by the addition of players from the Lobos' football team, the Lobos have won four-straight since then, including a buzzer-beating victory over Sulphur Springs this past Saturday.
On Tuesday, Jalen and Tyree Hale set the pace from the jump against the Bobcats, who fall to 13-6 overall and 3-2 in 15-5A action.
Jalen Hale had nine points and five rebounds in the first quarter and Tyree followed with three assists and three steals for Longview, which raced to a 17-8 lead.
Jalen finished his night with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double with a pair of steals. Tyree paced a smothering Lobo defense with seven steals and seven assists to go with five rebounds and four points.
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson followed with 15 points and eight rebounds. Demarco Washington had 11 points with a pair of assists. Caed Liebengood finished with seven points and 11 rebounds for the Lobos, who controlled the boards 43-26 overall and 24-12 in the first half.
For Hallsville, Luke Cheatham led with 14 points and Benjamin Samples joined him in double digits with 11 points and five rebounds.
Longview is idle on Friday while Hallsville visits Mount Pleasant on Friday in the first-half finale for the district. The Tigers moved to 5-0 in 15-5A on Tuesday with an overtime win at Sulphur Springs, which drops to 3-2.
White Oak 58, Sabine 47
LIBERTY CITY — Brian Williams scored 16 points and collected six rebounds, Gunner Solis added 12 points and the White Oak Roughnecks improved to 3-1 in District 15-3A play (10-6 overall) with a 58-47 win over Sabine.
Carson Bower added 10 points and six assists for the Roughnecks. Landon Anderson finished with nine points, Adrian Mumphrey eight and Ben Jacyno three.
The Sabine JV notched a 29-27 win.
White Oak visits Daingerfield on Friday.
Tatum 92, Arp 56
ARP — The Tatum Eagles erupted for 37 points in a decisive second quarter, rolling to a 92-56 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Ty Bridges had 17 points, and Jayden Boyd recorded an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double for Tatum, which led 14-13 after one quarter before outscoring the Tigers 37-9 in the second stanza.
Kendric Malone had 14 points and five rebounds, Trey Fite 12 points and seven rebounds, Kendall Williams 11 points, Dalone Fuller nine points, eight rebounds and three assists, Drake Walton seven points, Aidan Anthony five points, Markendrick Beall four points, Decartiyay Allison two points and Boyd two blocks.
Tatum (10-3, 5-0) will visit Elysian Fields on Friday.
Troup 50, Elysian Fields 46, OT
EYLSIAN FIELDS — Troup outscored Elysian Fields, 6-2 in overtime, as the Tigers scored a 50-46 win over the Yellowjackets on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup (11-7, 2-3) were led by four Tigers in double figures — Matthew Castillo (11), Easton Haugeberg (11), Clayton Vickers (10) and Bracey Cover (10). Blake Wood just missed double figures with eight points. Castillo had three 3-pointers for the Tigers with Cover and Wood adding two and one, respectively.
Elysian Fields (1-10, 1-2) was led by Campbell With with 26 points. Bradan Manning added 14 points for the 'Jackets. Also scoring for EP were Trell Devers (4) and William Goodnight (2). White had seven 3-pointers.
Troup won the JV game 42-31.
Troup is scheduled to visit Waskom on Friday with the JV scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m. EF is slated to host Tatum on Friday.
Beckville 97, Overton 19
OVERTON — Jaden Mojica (27) and J'koby Williams (22) combined for 49 points, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 97-19 District 21-2A win against Overton.
Eli Ramsey added eight for Beckville, which also got seven from Ryan Harris and Gage Berry, six from Bo Hammons, Jeremiah Steph and Kelvin Smith, five from Matt Barr, two from Jaiden Slaughter and one from Ethan Sides.
Spring Hill 45, Kilgore 41
LONGVIEW —The host Spring Hill Panthers led early and rallied late to earn a 45-41 District 16-4A win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Monday.
The Panthers (11-4) used a balanced attack to move to 3-1 in district play, getting 10 points from Aaron Collier, nine from Tyrese Jones and eight each from Kayden Miller and Marshall Lipsey. Cameron Rhodes contributed six for the Panthers, with Curtis Crowe adding three and Luke Hurst two.
Spring Hill led 14-6 after one quarter, but trailed 18-17 at halftime.
Thomas Hattaway scored 16 points to pace Kilgore in the loss. Isaac Hoberecht added 11, C.J. Ingram five, Jake Thompson and Davin Rider four apiece and Thomas Donham one.