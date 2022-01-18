HENDERSON — Tyson Berry scored 14 points, and Cameron Murphy had a double-double as Chapel Hill took a 70-53 road win over Henderson.
Berry also had seven assists and four steals. Murphy had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Adrian Mumphrey finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers are Ilonzo McGregor (9), Cameron Kelley (8), Jayvin Mayfield (6), Demetrius Brisbon (5) and Keviyan Huddleston 3.
Chapel Hill will host Spring Hill on Friday.
Lindale 61, Spring Hill 54
LONGVIEW — Colby Wood hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to help Lindale stay in front, and the Eagles held on for a 61-54 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 16-4A game at Panther Gymnasium.
Jax Stovall had 16 points, Tayler Riehemann 15 and Luke Hurst 14 in the loss for Spring Hill. Easton Ballard chipped in with six points, and Jack Beckett added three.
Waskom 49, Troup 46
TROUP — Logan Womack scored 16 points, but Troup fell to Waskom on Tuesday.
Bracey Cover had 13 points, and Trae Davis scored 12, followed by Colby Turner (3) and Trevor Padia (2).
Troup JV won 44-24.
Troup (16-9, 2-4) will play at Harleton on Friday.
Hawkins 51, Carlisle 41
PRICE — Dristun Pruitt scored 14 points to lead Hawkins to a win over Carlisle.
Bryce Burns had 3 points. Other scorers were Jeramy Torres (9), Boston Conner (6), Jake Shaw (5), Micah Staruska (2) and Drew Dacus (2).
David Deleon led Carlisle with 12 points, and Aaron Gallegos scored 10.
Hawkins (9-11, 2-0) will play at Union Grove on Friday. Carlisle (6-14, 0-2) will host Big Sandy on Friday.
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 60, Harmony 43
HARMONY — Chris Arrelano scored 13 points, but Harmony fell to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Other scorers for Harmony (0-5 in district) were Boston Seahorn (9), Weston Seahorn (6), Riley Patterson (5), Tucker Tittle (5), Braxton Baker (3) and Alex Scheuer (2).