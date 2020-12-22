TROUP — Ahstin Watkins hit for 22 points to help the No. 22 Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 57-47 win over the Troup Tigers on Tuesday in a non-disitrict basketball game.
Watkins added six rebounds, two 3-pointers and two steals for the 7-3 Bulldogs. Tyson Berry and Jared Jones each hit for 10 points. Berry added two treys, seven assists and four steals with Jones grabbing 10 boards.
Others contributing for Chapel Hill were Amorrian Ford (7 points, 1 3-pointer, 2 steals), Jarell Hunter (6 points, 2 3-pointers) and Ilonzo McGregor (2 points).
Troup (9-4) was led by Brace Cover and Clayton Vickers with 13 pants apiece. Also scoring for the Tigers were Matthew Castillo (9 points), Blake Wood (8) and Easton Haugeberg (4). Cover had two treys with Castillo and Haugeberg adding one each.
The Bulldogs will start District 16-4A play in New Chapel Hill on Dec. 29 against the Tyler Cumberland Knights. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
The Tigers open District 16-3A action on Dec. 29 at Tatum. The JV is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by a varsity tip at 6:15 p.m.
Spring Hill 65, Elysian Fields 43
LONGVIEW — Kayden Miller hammered home seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points, leading the Spring Hill Panthers to a 65-43 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Noah Beckett, Taylor Riehemann and Curtis Crowe all added seven points for Spring Hill, which built a 17-4 lead after one quarter on the way to improving to 8-4 on the season. Brennan Ferguson and Tyrese Jones scored six points apiece, Ethan Ballard four and Luke Hurst three.
Campbell White scored 25 in the loss for Elysian Fields.
Spring Hill will open district play at home on Dec. 29 against Bullard.
White Oak 44, Waskom 29
WHITE OAK — Brian Williams scored 13 points and collected six rebounds, leading the White Oak Roughnecks to a 44-29 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Landon Anderson dropped in three 3-pointers and added 11 points for White Oak. Gunner Solis scored 10, Ben Jacyno six and Carson Bower four.
Jayvis Jones scored 10 in the loss for Waskom.
The White Oak JV earned a 23-18 win.
Harmony 66, Quitman 60
QUITMAN — Boston Seahorn led four Eagles into double figures with 18 points, and Harmony rallied for a 66-60 District 13-3A win over Quitman on Monday.
Gage Kalanak added 15 points, Jax Wilburn 11 and Chris Arellano 10 for Harmony, which trailed 38-32 at the half. Carson Helpenstill finished with six points, Dallin Seahorn four and Evan Patterson two. Helpenstill and Dallin Seahorn added four rebounds apiece. Kalanak had five rebounds and two steals, Arellano three steals and Boston Seahorn four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Tatum 67, Lindale 54
TATUM — Haden Crowley scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Tatum Eagles earned a 67-54 win over Lindale.
Crowley knocked down a couple of 3-pointers, sank all six of his free throw attempts and added a bucket for Tatum, which outscored Lindale 27-9 in the fourth period.
Decartiyay Allison had 11 points, Kendric Malone and Jayden Boyd 10 apiece, Dalone Fuller nine, Trey Fite and Drake Walton three apiece and Bryan Hawkins two for Tatum.
Colton Taylor led the way for Lindale with 16 points. Walter Smith added 12.