NEW CHAPEL HILL — Demetrius Brisbon hit for 14 points and Illonzo McGregor added 11 as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Lindale Eagles 51-41 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
McGregor had three 3-pointers with Brisbon hitting two treys.
Others contribiting to the Bulldogs' win were Jayvin Mayfield (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Keviyan Huddleston (6 points, 8 rebounds), Tyson Berry (5 points, 1 3-pointer), Adrian Mumphrey (4 points) and Cameron Murphy (4 points).
The Bulldogs (17-8, 7-2) have a bye on Friday and return to play on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Bullard. The Eagles host Bullard on Friday.
Brownsboro 36, Van 35
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears held off the Van Vandals in a District 14-4A basketball game on Tuesday.
Malik English led the Bears (21-7, 2-4) with 10 points, followed by Jacob Hopson (8), Hudson Childers (6), Aidan Hardin (5), Bekyle Baker (2) and Michael Fitzgerald (2).
Childers canned two 3-pointers with Hoover, Hopson and English hitting one each.
Van (11-15, 2-4) was led by Canon Rust (11 points, 3 3-pointers).
Others scoring for the Vandals were Luca Kozhev (9), KD Erskine (8), Quentin Harris (4), Drew Reynolds (2) and Jacob Hardwick (1).
Brownsboro won the JV game (36-16) and Van won the Frosh contest (54-44).
The Bears are scheduled to host Wills Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Van is slated to host Canton.
Canton 50, Athens 30
CANTON — Kam Shaw connected for 17 points to help Canton stay unbeaten in District 14-4A with a 50-40 win over Athens on Friday.
Canton improved to 24-8 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Hornets fell to 9-17 and 4-2.
Shaw was 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Ja'Braylon Pickens (11), Chantson Prox (8), Trey Grier (6), Layne Etheridge (6) and Jaxon Rhyne (2).
Some of the Hornets who scored were Eli Rincon (9), Jorien Ray (7), Jaden Crane (6) and Jermarius Moore (4).
Athens is scheduled to host Mabank on Friday, while Canton is slated to visit Van.
All Saints 69, Dallas Shelton 50
Cullen Walker had a double double with 29 points and 16 rebounds in leading the All Saints Trojans to a 69-50 win over Dallas Shelton on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gymnasium.
Mill Walters added 13 points for the Trojans. He was followed by Cameron Reid (9), Dawson Thames (6), Paul Ceccoli (5), Drew Jackson (5) and Bryce Patrick (2).
All Saints (15-14, 3-4) is scheduled to visit Arlington Pantego Christian on Friday.
Brook Hill 91, Dallas Cristo Rey 16
DALLAS — Jakub Dluzewski hit for 22 points in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 91-16 win over Dallas Cristo Rey on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game.
Others scoring for the Guard were Herman Herder-Conde (11), Colton Carson (10), Brady Callens (9), Sam Hall (9), Grayson Murry (8), Beck Langemeier (7), Griffin Hommel (5), Avery Ko (4), Von Dawson (2), Malique Jones (2) and Noah Langemeier (2).
Brook Hill (25-6, 4-2) now begins the first round of the TAPPS 5A District 2 Tournament by hosting Tyler Grace Community at 7 p.m. Friday at Herrington Gymnasium in Bullard.
Troup 49, West Rusk 34
NEW LONDON — Trae Davis and Logan Womack combined for 30 points to help carry the Troup Tigers toa 49-34 wi over the West Rusk Raiders on Tuesday in District 16-3A.
Davis was tops for the Tigers (18-11, 4-6) with 16 points and Womack for 16. Others scoring for Troup were Bracey Cover (11), Trevor Padia (8) and Colby Turner (2).
Womack hit four 3-pointers with Davis (2) and Cover (1) adding treys.
West Rusk (12-12, 5-5) was led by Jaxon Farquar with 13 points. Following Raquar were Jimmy Harper (10), Andon Mata (4), Jeremiah Smith (4) and Keyshawn Lewis (3).
Lewis and Harper each hit 3-pointers.
West Rusk won the JV game, 30-25.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Arp on Friday (JV at 5 p.m., Varsity at 6:15 p.m.). The Raiders are scheduled to visit Tatum at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Hallsville 67, Pine Tree 52
LONGVIEW — Luke Cheatham scored 24 po ints, Anthon McDermott added 16 for the Bobcats and Hallsville earned a 67-52 District 15-5A win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Daryus Gray scored 22 points in the loss for the Pirates. Dealyn Evans added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Amare Gary finished with six points.
Kilgore 43, Bullard 32
BULLARD — Javiora Easley scored a season-high 16 points to pace Kilgore, and the Bulldogs handed Bullard its first District 16-4A loss with a 43-32 decision on Tuesday.
Daverian Franklin scored nine for Kilgore. Jake Thompson added eight, C.J. Ingram seven and Jayden Sanders four.
Tatum 75, Jefferson 52
JEFFERSON — The Tatum Eagles remained unbeaten in District 16-3A play with a 75-52 win over Jefferson.
Kendric Malone had 21 points, and Jayden Boyd finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Tatum. Drake Walton added 10 points, Ty Bridges and Aidan Anthony nine apiece, Kendall Williams seven and Jordan Chambers two.
Jakardan Davidson (12 points, 10 rebounds) and C.J. Bowman (15 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the loss for Jefferson (18-9, 8-2).
Parker Grubbs scored eight points for the Bulldogs. K.J. Ross had six, Dylan Washington five, E.J. Burns four and Jace Miles two.
Harleton 46, Elysian Fields 40
HARLETON — Taber Childs scored 12 points, Braden Hopkins added 10 for the Wildcats and Harleton moved to 13-13 on the year with a 46-40 win over Elysian Fields.
Dylon Dunagan and Carson Brown chipped in with six points apiece for the Wildcats.
White Oak 69, Ore City 50
WHITE OAK — Brian Williams and Gunner Solis both knocked down five 3-pointers, and White Oak finished with 14 triples in the game on the way to a 69-50 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Williams finished with 17 points, Solis 15, Ben Jacyno 13, Landon Anderson 12, Zac Jacyno seven and Hayden Craig five. Ben Jacyno, Zac Jacyno and Anderson all collected seven rebounds.
Blake Coppedge scored 20 and Allen Nigreville 14 in the loss for Ore City.
The White Oak JV earned a 69-24 win.
White Oak (25-4, 8-0) hosts Gladewater on Friday.
Gladewater 64, Hughes Springs 41
GLADEWATER — D.J. Allen and Kollin Lewis scored 23 points apiece to lead the Gladewater Bears past Hughes Springs, 64-41, in District 15-3A.
Keilan James finished with eight points for the Bears. Tyrone Maddox added five, Michael Lewis three and Cameron Taylor two.
Sabine 57, New Diana 30
LIBERTY CITY — Breydan Pobuda scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Sabine Cardinals pulled away for a 57-30 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Colt Sparks had eight points and Matt Smith seven for the Cardinals, who outscored New Diana 29-7 in the final eight minutes.
Mount Vernon 39, Harmony 30
HARMONY — Nicolas Lacy scored 11 points to lead the Mount Vernon Tigers to a 39-30 District 15-3A win over the Harmony Eagles.
Boston Seahorn led the Eagles with 11 points, followed by Chris Arellano (7), Braxton Baker (3), Tucker Tittle (3), Aidan Chambers (3), Weston Seahorn (2) and Alex Scheurer (1).
Big Sandy 50, Hawkins 41
BIG SANDY — A.J. Johnson scored 12 points, Malijah Francis and Jezrell Bachert added 11 apiece and the Big Sandy Wildcats notched a 50-41 District 21-2A win over Hawkins.
Francis added seven rebounds, Sean Gregory five steals and Bachert nine rebounds as Big Sandy moved to 12-11 overall and 3-3 in district play.
Boston Conner and Jeramy Torres scored 12 apiece in the loss for Hawkins (10-14, 3-3).
Also scoring for Hawkins were Dristun Pruitt (7), Bryce Burns (4), Marshall White (3), Drew Dacus (2) and Micah Staruska (1).