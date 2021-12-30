FORT WORTH — Chapel Hill defeated Brock, but lost to Fort Worth Nolan on Thursday in the fifth-place game of the 64th Whataburger Basketball Tournament at Chisholm Trail High School.
In the first game of the day, the Bulldogs won over Class 3A No. 3 Brock 56-54 to reach the fifth-place game.
Three Bulldogs were in double figures — Tyson Berry (15), Ahstin Watkins (14) and Will Chetlin (13).
Berry had three 3-pointers, along with eight assists, three steals and five rebounds. Chetlin added three 3-pointers and seven rebounds with Watkins grabbing five boards.
Others contributing to Chapel Hill’s win were Adrian Mumphrey (6 points), Jayvin Mayfield (3 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds) and Cameron Murphy (5 points).
Brock is 14-7 on the season.
The Nolan Catholic Vikings (17-12) defeated the Bulldogs 56-45 in the second game of the day.
Berry led CH with 10 points. He was followed by Illonzo McGregor (7), Watkins (6), Murphy (6), Chetlin (6), Mayfield (5), Mumphrey (2), Keviyan Huddleston (2) and Dee Brisbon (1).
The CH Bulldogs (9-5) will play host to the Kilgore Bulldogs on Jan. 4 in New Chapel Hill.