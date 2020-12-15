VAN — Chapel Hill rebounded from two consecutive losses to Class 5A programs with a 60-34 win over Van on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs fell to Longview 52-47 on Friday and Lufkin 59-47 on Saturday.
“I felt like we got better defensively,” Chapel Hill head coach Akimba Johnson said. “We were able to bounce back from those Longview and Lufkin losses. They exposed some things, and we were able to use that to work on some things and get better.
“I thought our defense was solid. And that’s our culture. If you defend, you will get on the court for me.”
The Bulldogs recorded 17 steals in the contest — nine by sophomore Tyson Berry, who also scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers in the second half.
Chapel Hill jumped out to a quick 12-1 lead. Canon Rust later knocked down a 3-pointer for the Vandals to cut the score to 13-6, but Keviyan Huddleston converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to give Chapel Hill a 16-6 lead after the opening quarter.
With the score at 19-10 in the second quarter, Chapel Hill went on a 9-0 run. The Vandals got a floater by Luca Kozhev in the final seconds as Chapel Hill led 30-12 at the break.
The third quarter featured six 3-pointers. Grant Lloyd hit two of the three for the Vandals, and Jared Jones, Ahstin Watkins and Berry all knocked one down for the Bulldogs, who led 49-26 after three quarters.
Watkins — one of four sophomores for the Bulldogs — had a team-high 14 points. Jones finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Huddleston added 9 points and five rebounds. Jarrell Hunter dished out five assists.
Lloyd led Van with 9 points — all in the second half — and he grabbed five rebounds.
Chapel Hill (5-2) will host Center on Friday. Van (4-3) will host Lindale on Friday.