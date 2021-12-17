Chapel Hill LOGO

Chapel Hill ISD logo.

TATUM — Ahstin Watkins scored 15 points to help lead the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 43-32 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday in the Tatum Basketball Classic.

The Bulldogs will meet the Carthage Bulldogs at noon Saturday.

Watkins added six rebounds with a 3-pointers.

Other contributors were Will Chetlin (8 points, 2 three-pointers), Keviyan Huddleston (8 points), Adrian Mumphrey (4 points), Tyson Berry (4 points, 7 steals, 4 assists) and Demetrius Brison (2).

On Thursday, four Bulldogs hit in double figures, but Chapel Hill could not overcome the homestanding Tatum Eagles, dropping a 74-62 decision.

Watkins and Illonzo McGregor led Chapel Hill with 12 points apiece, followed by Mumphrey (11) and Huddleston (10).

Aidan Anthony helped the Eagles improve their season record to 8-2 with a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jayvin Mayfield (8), Cameron Murphy (5), Berry (2) and Brisbon (2).

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags