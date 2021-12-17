TATUM — Ahstin Watkins scored 15 points to help lead the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 43-32 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday in the Tatum Basketball Classic.
The Bulldogs will meet the Carthage Bulldogs at noon Saturday.
Watkins added six rebounds with a 3-pointers.
Other contributors were Will Chetlin (8 points, 2 three-pointers), Keviyan Huddleston (8 points), Adrian Mumphrey (4 points), Tyson Berry (4 points, 7 steals, 4 assists) and Demetrius Brison (2).
On Thursday, four Bulldogs hit in double figures, but Chapel Hill could not overcome the homestanding Tatum Eagles, dropping a 74-62 decision.
Watkins and Illonzo McGregor led Chapel Hill with 12 points apiece, followed by Mumphrey (11) and Huddleston (10).
Aidan Anthony helped the Eagles improve their season record to 8-2 with a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jayvin Mayfield (8), Cameron Murphy (5), Berry (2) and Brisbon (2).