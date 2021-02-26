SULPHUR SPRINGS — Chapel Hill’s season came to an end on Thursday night with a 47-38 loss to Kaufman.
Jarrell Hunter knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Chapel Hill (18-6). Ahstin Watkins had 10 points, and Jared Jones added 8 points.
Kaufman advances to face Kilgore at 3 p.m. Saturday at Athens High School.
King’s Academy falls in TAIAO Division I state semifinals
ROUND ROCK — King’s Academy opened the state tournament with a 72-41 win over Winston before falling to Texas Wind in the semifinals, 41-40.
Against Winston, Adrian Gilliam had 16 points and 17 rebounds. Leroy Sparrow had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Jake Hosch added 11 points, four assists and four steals.
Against Texas Wind, King’s Academy led 14-3 after the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 35-24 after three quarters.
Freshman Levi Campbell scored a team-high 9 points. Gilliam and Sparrow each had 7 points. Gilliam grabbed eight rebounds, and Sparrow had seven rebounds and seven assists.