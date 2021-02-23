Chapel Hill 50, Liberty-Eylau 28
MARSHALL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs, using a balanced scoring attack and smothering defense, captured a 50-28 win over Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday in a Class 4A bi-district basketball game.
The Bulldogs improve to 18-5 on the season.
Kevin Huddleston had a double-double for the Bulldogs with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Other scorers for Chapel Hill were Ahstin Watkins (11), Jared Jones (8), Amorrian Ford (7), Illonzo McGregor (4), Will Chetlin (3), Jarell Hunter (2), Cameron Murphy (2) and Trevon James (2).
The Bulldogs will take on Kaufman in the area round later this week.
King’s Academy 68, Harvest Time Christian Academy 54
Adrian Gilliam had 22 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks to lead King’s Academy to the 68-54 win over Harvest Time Christian Academy.
Gilliam was one of four seniors honored on Tuesday, joining Win Fox, Noah Rickleman and Joey Springer.
King’s Academy trailed 20-10 after the first quarter, led 33-28 at halftime and led 52-40 after three quarters.
Leroy Sparrow had 14 points, 10 assists and six steals.
King’s Academy will compete in the TAIAO Division I state playoffs against Texas Wind at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Round Rock.in the regional quarterfinals.
All Saints 67, Dallas Covenant 55
Cameron Reid scored 16 points to help the All Saints Trojans score a 67-55 win over Dallas Covenant on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
Cullen Walker added 14 points for the Trojans with Bryce Patrick adding 10 points.
Others scoring for All Saints were Nick Davis (8), Patrick Hallman (7), Luke McCasland (6) and Kasen Berry (6).
On Monday, All Saints honored its seniors before the game with Arlington Pantego. The seniors are Davis and Hallmark.
Arlington Pantego scored a 56-33 win over the Trojans at Brookshire Gym.
Patrick led the Trojans with seven points. He was followed by Reid (6), Hallmark (6), Davis (5), Paul Ceccoli (5) and Walker (4).
Cort McDonald led the Panthers with 26 points, followed by Trey Craig (16), Cade Fife (12), Dylan Spain (4) and Logan Pirtle (2).
Huntsville 93, Hallsville 71
TIMPSON — Jordan Woodberry and Taylor Harrell scored 21 points apiece, and the Huntsville Hornets earned a 93-71 Class 5A bi-district basketball win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Monday.
Huntsville led 27-14 after one quarter and 48-26 at halftime.
Benjamin Samples scored 23 points in the loss for Hallsville. Anthon McDermott added 16, Jai Locario 10, Tanner Benson seven, Luke Cheatham five, Kamron Gaut four and David Ruff, DQ Harrison and Taylor Sheffield two each.
Huntsville will now play either North Forney or Joshua in the area round later this week.
Kilgore 62, Pleasant Grove 57
MARSHALL — Isaac Hoberecht led a balanced Kilgore scoring attack with 16 points, and the Bulldogs overcame an eight-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 62-57 win over the Pleasant Grove Hawks in a Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff game on Monday.
C.J. Ingram added 13 points, Javiora Easley 11 and Davin Rider 10 for Kilgore, which trailed 20-12 after one quarter but pulled to within a bucket (30-28) at halftime. The Bulldogs pulled ahead 43-38 after three frames.
Thomas Hattaway added five points for Kilgore, with Bryson Parker adding four, Damarion VanZant two and Jake Thompson one.
Kilgore advances to meet Canton in the area round.
Douglass 62, Hawkins 55
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jaidyn Davis hit for 17 points as the Douglass Indians edged the Hawkins Hawks 62-55 on Monday in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game.
Hawkins (10-11) was led by Zach Conde’s 20 points. Others scoring for the Hawks were Jeramy Torres (13), Paeton Smith (8), Dristun Pruitt (8), Bryce Burns (3) and Marshall White (3).
Others scoring for the Indians (24-2) were Jace Bobo (12), Corey Melton (12), Drew Bobo (9), Chayson Brown (5), Gentry Thorton (5) and JT Davis (2).
Douglass advances to play Gary in area later this week.
Paris 62, Spring Hill 50
EMORY — Jaelyn Lee led the way for Paris with 24 points, and the Wildcats held off a late charge from Spring Hill to hand the Panthers a 62-50 setback in Class 4A bi-district playoff action on Tuesday.
Tyrese Jones and Kayden Miller scored 17 points apiece in the loss for Spring Hill (17-12), with Miller knocking down four 3-pointers. Aaron Collier had seven points, Curtis Crowe four, Luke Hurst three and Marshall Lipsey two.
Paris advances to meet Athens at Royse City High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Athens defeated Terrell 61-58 on Monday.
White Oak 56, Troup 30
WINONA — Brian Williams drilled four 3-pointers en route to a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double for the Roughnecks, and White Oak rolled past Troup, 56-30, in a Class 3A bi-district game on Tuesday.
Landon Anderson added 13 points and Gunner Solis also connected on four triples for White Oak to add 12 points. Ben Jacyno scored six, Adrian Mumphrey four and Colton Fears and Carson Bower two apiece. Bower also dished out eight assists.
White Oak (19-6) will face New Boston at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Pittsburg.
Jefferson 52, Sabine 36
HALLSVILLE — After taking off about a week, Jefferson’s boys basketball team returned to action in Hallsville when it took on Sabine in the bi-district playoff matchup against Sabine as the Bulldogs came away with a 52-36 win in a Class 3A bi-district game.
Jefferson will advance to the next round with an overall record of 17-3 after going 11-3 in district play. Sabine’s season comes to an end with a final record of 10-10 overall after going 9-4 against district opponents.
Jakardian Davidson and Christian Shepard each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Carlos Jackson was right behind them with 11 points. Josh Thomas scored seven while Malik Brasher, CJ Bowman, Zion Hopes and Dontavian Gardner all scored two points.
David Robinson and Breydan Pobuda each recorded 13 points to lead the Cardinals in scoring. Jackson Strait and Clayne Simmons tossed in three points apiece while Jason Alexander and Conner Tucker each finished the night with two points.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the area round where they will take on Mineola.
McLeod 85, Quinlan Boles 39
PARIS — Keldyn Schubert erupted for 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds, seven assists and six steals as McLeod rolled to an 85-39 bi-district win over Quinlan Boles in a Class 2A bi-district game on Tuesday.
Nos Gryder added 14 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists, Tyler Williams 11 points and three steals and Casey Smith 10 points for the Longhorns (19-5). Silas Murdoch chipped in with seven points and four assists.