PITTSBURG — Cameron Murphy had a double double and teammates Keviyan Huddleston and Dee Brisbon each hit in double figures as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 59-56 victory over the Liberty-Eylau Leopards on Monday in a Class 4A basketball bi-district playoff game.
The Bulldogs (20-9) have won four straight games and will now meet Canton, a 54-40 winner over Sunnyvale on Monday, in the area round later this week. Site, date and time will be announced on Tuesday.
Murphy had 10 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs, while Huddleston and Brisbon each pitched in 10 points apiece.
Tyson Berry dished out nine assists while grabbing four steals for Chapel Hill. He also scored three points.
Other scorers contributing to the Bulldog total were Adrian Mumphrey (8), Cameron Kelley (7), Ilonzo McGregor(5), Will Chetlin (3), Trevor Brooks (2) and Jayvin Mayfield (1).
The Leopards conclude their season at 20-8.