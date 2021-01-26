ATHENS — Ja'Braylon Pickens connected for 22 points as the Canton Eagles remained unbeaten in District 14-4A basketball with a 54-43 win over the Athens Hornets on Tuesday.
Canton improved to 12-5 on the season and 6-0 in district. The Hornets fall to 6-9 and 3-3.
Other Eagles scoring were Kavin Keller (9), Chantson Prox (8), Nick Fenner (6), Braden Hawkins (4), Canden Wiley (3) and Ashton Gute (2).
Jorien Ray led Athens with 16 points. Also scoring for the Hornets were Connor Woodard (11), Jaden Crane (5), Derek Killingsworth (5), Jonte Johnson (2), Connor Clay (2) and Eli Rincon (2).
Canton is scheduled to play host to Van at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Athens is visiting Mabank on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Brook Hill 45, Grace Community 30
BULLARD — Chandler Fletcher netted 15 points as the Bullard Brook Hill Guard defeated Tyler Grace Community 45-30 on Tuesday in TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball at Herrington Gymnasium.
Others scoring for the Guard were Grayson Murry (8), TyJuan Cannon (6), Joseph Johnson (6), Preston Hardee (5), Noah Langemeir (4) and William Roberts (1).
Murry had six rebounds with Johnson (5), Roberts (5) and Fletcher (4) adding boards. Cannon had four steals and Johnson dishing our four assists.
Jake Tanner led the Cougars with nine points, followed by Nathan Luce (6), Luke Jenz (6), Tyler Hicks (4), Jaxon Rees (3) and Tanner Thyen (2).
Brook Hill (16-2, 3-1) will travel to Garland to meet Brighter Horizon at 8 p.m. Friday.
Grace (12-6, 3-1) will play host to McKinney Christian at 8 p.m. Friday.
Van 64, Brownsboro 52
VAN —The Van Vandals rallied in the fourth quarter to score a 64-52 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
The contest was tied 43-43 entering the final period.
Michael Fitzgerald (17 points) and Aidan Hardin (12) were in double figures scoring for the Bears (8-7, 3-3). Others scoring for Brownsboro were Gekyle Baker (8), Kyle Nichols (8), Aiden Green (3), Hayden Woods (2) and Malik English (2).
Fitzgerald hit four 3-pointers while Baker connected on two.
Canon Rust and Aiden Carter each scored 13 points to lead the Vandals (7-10, 2-4). Also scoring for Van were Javonta Thomas (10), KD Erskine (10), Jackson Rainey (7), Quentin Harris (6), Cayden Mitchell (3) and Luca Kozhev (2).
Hitting 3-pointers for Van were Rainey (3), Rust (3), Carter (2), Harris (1) and Thomas (1).
Van won 47-29 over Brownsboro JV Blue, while the Van freshman won 35-34 over Brownsboro Gold.
Brownsboro visits Wills Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jefferson 65, Troup 47
JEFFERSON — Jakardan Davidson and Christian Shepard combined for 31 points in leading Jefferson to a 65-47 win over Troup on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Davidson scored 16 while Shepard added 15.
Bracey Covey led the Tigers with 18 points while Trae Davis pitched in 12.
Others scoring for Troup were Matthew Castillo (5), Blake Wood (4), Clayton Vickers (4), Kiyondrez Thomas (2) nd Trevor Padia (2).
Cover had four 3-pointers with Davis hitting one.
Other Bulldogs scoring were Josh Thomas (9), CJ Bowman (7), Courtlyn Sims (6), Carlos Jackson (5), Malik Brasher (3), Zion Hopes (2,) and Jeremiah Buffin (2).
Shepard had three 3-pointers with Davidson adding two. Brasher, Jackson and Thomas each hit one.
Troup Tigers (12-10, 3-6) is scheduled to play host to West Rusk on Friday. The JV is slate for 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson (12-2, 7-2) is slated to visit Tatum at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Sabine 33, Daingerfield 31
LIBERTY CITY — David Robinson and Jaydan McPherson scored nine points apiece, and the Sabine Cardinals moved to 5-8 overall and 4-3 in District 15-3A play with a 33-31 win over Daingerfield.
Robinson added three assists and two steals for the Cardinals, who also got seven points and seven rebounds from Breydan Pobuda and eight rebounds from Kaden Manning.
Sabine hosts New Diana on Friday.
Gladewater 70, New Diana 17
DIANA — Kollin Lewis led four Bears into twin digits with 18 points, and Gladewater coasted to a 70-17 win over New Diana in District 15-3A.
Eli Kates scored 13, Tyrone Maddox 12 and K'havia Reese 10 for the Bears. Dennis Allen finished with eight, Nick Lincoln four and Michael Lewis and Zavion Woods two apiece.
White Oak 82, Hughes Springs 26
HUGHES SPRINGS — The White Oak Roughnecks outscored Hughes Springs 43-9 in the middle two quarters and closed with a 16-3 run in the final stanza on the way to an 82-26 win in District 15-3A play on Monday.
Brian Williams led the Roughnecks with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Carson Bower added 12 points and nine steals, Gunner Solis 11 points, Colton Fears 10 points, Hayden Craig nine points, Adrian Mumphrey eight points, Landon Anderson six points, Ben Jacyno four points and Zac Jacyno three points.
Hawkins 67, Carlisle 48
PRICE — Hawkins rallied from an early seven-point deficit to score a 67-48 win over Carlise on Tuesday in a District 21-2A contest.
Zach Conde led the Hawks (8-8, 4-2) with 20 points while Jeramy Torres and Paeton Smith added 16 and 15 points, respectively. Others scoring for Hawkins were Dristun Pruitt and Bryce Burns with eight points each.
Smith hit three 3-pointers and Conde added two.
Chase Rigdon and Matthew Rigdon each hit for 13 points for Carlisle (7-11, 3-4). Also scoring for the Indians were Brett Roland (9), Carlos Deleon (5) and Xaryus Sheppard (5). Both Rigdons hit three 3-pointers. Roalnd added two treys with Delon pitching in one.
Hawkins plays host to Union Grove at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Carlisle has a 6:15 p.m. Friday date at Big Sandy.