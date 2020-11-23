CANTON — Ja’Braylon Pickens and Kavin Keller combined for 27 points to help power the Canton Eagles to a 53-29 win over the Quinlan Ford Panthers on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Pickens led with 14 points, followed by Keller with 14. Keller had two 3-pointers.
Others scoring for the Eagles were: Braden Hawkins (6), Nick Fenner (6), Caden Wiley (5), Jon Anderson (3), Chanston Prox (3), Layne Ethridge (2) and Preston Yarber (1).
Rowdy Rowan led the Panthers with seven points.
Quinlan Ford (1-2) is scheduled to visit Van at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The Eagles (1-0) are scheduled to host Bullard at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harmony 83, Longview Christian 64
HARMONY — Carson Helpenstill hit for 16 points to help Harmony down Longview Christian 83-64 on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Boston Seahorn (15), Evan Patterson (13), Logan Baker (13) and Chris Arellano (12) were also in double figures. Patterson swished three 3-pointers with Baker and Arellano adding two treys each.
Harmony (2-0) is scheduled to play at Union Grove at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Union Grove 51, Brownsboro 50
UNION GROVE — Brownsboro tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but Union Grove held off the Bears, 51-50, on Monday.
UG (2-2) was led by Cooper Vestal, who hit for 20 points including two 3-pointers. Also scoring for the Lions were: Hunter Connor (10), Aubrey Woodward (8), Matthew Bower (6), Cannon Cowan (5) and Gannon Smith (2). Bower and Connor also hit two 3-pointers each.
Malik English led the Bears (2-1) with 16 points with Gekyle Baker (13) and Kyle Nichols (10) also in double figures. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Hayden Woods (6), Michael Fitzgerald (3) and Ty McKenzie (2). English hit three 3-pointers with Baker adding one trey.
Brownsboro Blue won the sub-varsity game 66-16.
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Trinidad at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Union Grove is slated to host Harmony at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Troup 57, Longview HEAT 15
TROUP — Blake Wood hit for 19 points and Clayton Vickers added 12 points as the Troup Tigers scored a 57-15 win over the Longview HEAT on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Others scoring for the Tigers (1-2) were Matthew Castillo (7), Kayden Nelson (6), Easton Haugeberg (4), Trevor Padia (4), KD Thomas (3) and Trae Davis (2). Wood had three 3-pointers with Castillo adding two and Thomas one.
Scoring for the Longview HEAT (2-3) were Joey Stipp (4), Brenton Jenkins (3), Luke Brockway (2) and Eric Cleveland (2).
The Tigers are scheduled to host Palestine Westwood at noon Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 61, Trinidad 46
TRINIDAD — Jake Carlile hit for 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Tyler HEAT to a 61-46 victory over Trinidad on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Others in double figures for the HEAT were Brayden Cox (13) and Jaden Muse (11). Also scoring for the Tyler squad were Josh Deever (6), Luke Emmerson (6), Zach Stoner (3), Jackson Tomlin (3) and Cayden Tomlin (2).