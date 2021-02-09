Canton 45, Mabank 35MABANK — The Canton Eagles downed the Mabank Panthers 45-35 to finish 10-0 in District 14-4A on Tuesday.
Canton (15-6) were led by Ja’Braylon Pickens with 20 points, followed by Ashton Gute (11), Chantson Prox (5), Kavin Keller (4), Nick Fenner (2), Caden Wiley (2) and Braden Hawkins (1).
Athens 54, Brownsboro 51ATHENS — Brownsboro’s fourth-quarter rally came up just short Tuesday against Athens in District 14-4A.
The score was tied at 11 after the first quarter, and Athens led 26-24 at halftime. Athens outscored Brownsboro 19-4 in the third quarter to lead 45-28. Brownsboro outscored Athens 23-9 in the fourth.
Aidan Hardin led Brownsboro (10-9, 5-5) with 12 points. Gekyle Baker had 11 points, and Malik English and Michael Fitzgerald each added 8 points.
Center 46, Rusk 34Owen McCown scored 18 points, but Rusk fell to Center on Tuesday.
Marcos Torres had 6 points, and Alex Jones added 4 points.
Cushing 87, Mount Enterprise 39MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Deuce Garrett scored 25 points as Cushing took an 87-39 win over Mount Enterprise.
Asa Dawson had 16 points for Cushing. JT Garrett scored 11 points, and Joseph Humphries added 10 points.
LaPoynor 53, Frankston 38FRANKSTON — Garrett Nuckolls scored 17 points as LaPoynor defeated Frankston on Tuesday.
Kamron Eldridge had 12 points. DiJuan Whitehead posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Kilgore 38, Cumberland 29Isaac Hoberecht led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 points, and Kilgore held on for a 38-29 win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday to close out District 16-4A play on Tuesday in Tyler.
Thomas Hattaway scored eight for Kilgore, which led 8-3 after one quarter and 17-16 at the half. C.J. Ingram and Demarion Van Zant finished with six points apiece, Jake Thompson five and Javiora Easley two.
Ethan Montgomery led the Knights with 20 points.
Cumberland is scheduled to visit Lindale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.