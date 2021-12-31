PARIS — The Canton Eagles compiled a record of 4-2 to place second in the Paris High School Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles scored wins over Kilgore (42-26), Maud (47-42), Marshall (49-41) and Waxahachie Life (33-32).
After earlier falling to Commerce (66-51), the Eagles bounced back to make the finals, falling to Arizona Class 6A Boulder Creek (73-26).
Kam Shaw hit for 18 points in the win over Kilgore. Others scoring for the Eagles were Layne Etheridge (6), Jaxon Rhyne (6), Chantson Prox (5), Rex Baldwin (3), Cason Bell (2) and Cannon Valenzuela (2).
Jake Thompson led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
Against Commerce, Prox led the Eagles with 14 points with Valenzuela adding 10 points. Others scoring were: Caleb Guy (6), Rhyne (6), Bell (5), Etheridge (5) and Jaden Pickerill (5).
Jeremy Joslin led the Tigers with 32 points.
Trey Grier hit for 18 points and Etheridge added 15 in the Eagles' win over Maud. Also scoring were Prox (7), Shaw (3), Guy (2) and Rhyne (2).
Cason Lamb led the Cardinals with 20 points, followed by Briley Barron (16) and Tucker Sanders (6).
Shaw led Canton against Marshall with 18 points with Prox adding 11. Adding to the Eagles' total: Ryne (4), Valenzuela (4), Pickerill (4), Grier (3), Guy (3), Bell (1) and Etheridge (1).
To reach the finals, Canton outscored Waxahachie Life 13-3 in the final quarter to register the one-point win.
Etheridge had six points in the fourth period with Shaw adding five. Prox added a bucket.
Shaw and Etheridge led the Eagles with 11 points apiece. Rhyne scored eight points, followed by Prox (3).
Drake Heads paced the Mustangs with 11 points, followed by John Foster III (5), Tahir Williams (4), Rodney Hopes (3), Jeremiah Brantley (2), Nicholas Bell (2), Xavier Forge (2), Brian Mackel (2) and Nathan Moxam (1).
Against the Arizona team in the final, Prox led the Eagles with 12 points. Also scoring were Bell (3), Baldwin (3), Etheridge (3), Shaw (2), Valenzuela (2) and Pickerill (1).
Rowan McKenzie led the Jaguars with 16 points with Mike Orr adding 14.
Canton (18-6) is scheduled to play at Lindale on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.