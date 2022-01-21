BROWNSBORO — In a battle of District 14-4A contenders, the Canton Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Brownsboro Bears, 36-33, on Friday.
Brownsboro (20-5, 1-2) led 27-20 heading into the final period, but the Eagles outscored the Bears 16-6 in the fourth quarter.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led the Eagles (21-8, 3-0) with 15 points with Layne Etheridge adding 10 points. Adding to the Canton total were Rex Baldwin (5), Chantson Prox (4) and Kam Shaw (2).
Etheridge hit two 3-pointers and Baldwin made one.
Malik English led the Bears with 12 points, followed by Jacob Hopson (6), Tanner Ballard (5), Gekyle Baker (5), Michael Fitzgerald (1) and Aidan Hardin (1).
English and Hoover each hit 3-pointers.
Brownsboro won the JV (45-29) and Frosh (50-41) games.
The Bears are scheduled to host Mabank at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Canton is scheduled to visit Wills Point on Tuesday.
Dallas Christian 46, Brook Hill 35
BULLARD — Dallas Christian edged Brook Hill 46-35 on Friday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game.
Jakub Dluzewski led the Guard (22-6, 1-2) with 11 points. He was followed by Colton Carson (7), Brady Callens (6), Herman Herder-Conde (6), Grayson Murry (4) and Noah Langemeier (1).
Carson had two 3-pointers with one each from Callens and Dluzewski.
The Chargers (12-15, 3-0) were led by Jalil Brown wiht 15 points. He was followed by Max McAda (10), Will Knuckles (8), Avin Brown (5), Jackson Ivy (4) and Jacob Hoelzle (4).
The Guard return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Tyler to meet Grace Community. The JV game is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the varsity slated to tipoff at 8 p.m.
Gladewater 62, Sabine 54
LIBERTY CITY — Gladewater overcame a 10-point deficit after one quarter to tie things at the half, and used a 19-11 run in the third to take control on the way to a 62-54 District 15-3A win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Kollin Lewis poured in 30 points to lead the way for Gladewater. Tyrone Maddox added 13, D.J. Allen 10, Cameron Taylor four, Keilan James three and Tristen Linwood two.
Jaydan McPherson scored 18, Breydan Pobuda 17 and Colt Sparks nine in the loss for Sabine.
White Oak 59, New Diana 36
DIANA — Landon Anderson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for White Oak as the Roughnecks moved to 23-4 overall and closed out the first round of District 15-3A play unbeaten at 6-0 with a 59-36 win over New Diana.
Ben Jacyno had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Roughnecks. Gunner Solis added 11 points, Brian Williams seven, Zac Jacyno six, Colton Millwood two and Colton Fears one.
The Roughneck JV notched a 60-21 win.
Tatum 100, Waskom 43
WASKOM — Kendric Malone recorded a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double with five assists and four steals for good measure, and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 100-43 District 16-3A win over Waskom.
Kendall Williams added 16 points and four assists for the Eagles, who outscored Waskom 33-5 in the final stanza. Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals. Aidan Anthony finished with 15 points and four steals, Drake Walton 12 points, five assists and five steals, Ty Bridges nine points, Tiki Lloyd five points, Tydarius Webb four points and Jordan Chambers one point.
D.J. Feaster scored 17 and Diego Smith 10 in the loss for Waskom.
Union Grove 67, Hawkins 54
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lions held off the Hawkins Hawks, 67-54, on Friday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
UG (9-17, 2-1) was led by Hunter Cannon's 17 points. Others scoring for the Lions were: Colton Cowan (15), Cooper Vestal (13), Jaxon Daniels (12), Aubrey Woodard (4), Jace Roberts (3) and Michael Hammett (3).
Hawkins (9-12, 2-1) was paced by Jeramy Torres with 14 points. He was followed by Boston Conner (12), Dristun Pruitt (10), Micah Staruska (6), Marshall White (6), Bryce Burns (5) and Drew Dacus (1).
Conner, Pruitt and White hit two 3-pointers each with one apiece from Staruska and Torres.
Cannon had five 3-pointers with Daniels hitting four. Cowan and Hammett had one trey each.
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Overton on Tuesday, while UG is hosting Carlisle. Both varsity games have 7:30 p.m. tipoffs scheduled.
McLeod 37, Linden-Kildare 34
LINDEN — The McLeod Longhorns survived a scoreless third quarter to hold on for a 37-34 win over Linden-Kildare on Friday in District 16-2A.
Kannon Dempsey scored 14 points and gathered eight rebounds for McLeod. Tyler Williams had nine points, Brennan Penny five points and four rebounds, Henry Teer four points, Mason Teer three points and five rebounds and Parker Patrick two points and five rebounds.
Jonathan Owens scored 19 in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
Avinger 92, Yantis 32
AVINGER — Six Indians scored in double figures, led by Cade Walker's 22 points, and Avinger rolled to a 92-32 District 24-A win over Yantis.
Luke Elder added 21 for the Indians, who led 34-7 after one quarter and 65-16 at halftime. Jordan Samples added 12 points, Nate McIntyre 11, Jacob Burleson and Jaxon Neal 10 apiece, Judson Jones four and Zachary Vaile two.