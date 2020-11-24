Canton 61, Bullard 47
CANTON — Ja'Braylon Pickens scored a game-high 23 points to help power the Canton Eagles to a 61-47 win over Bullard on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Kavin Keller was also in double figures scoring for Canton with 14 points.
Others scoring for the Eagles were Layne Ethridge (9), Nick Fenner (6), Chantson Prox (6), Braden Hawkins (2) and Caden Wiley (1).
Jeffery Brooks led the Panthers with 22 points with Hayden Medley adding 10 and Owen Thompson pitching in seven.
Canton is scheduled to host Nevada Community at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Bullard is slated to play at Troup at noon on Friday.