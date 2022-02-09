CANTON — The Canton Eagles defeated the Brownsboro Bears, 61-48, on Tuesday to clinch their third straight district championship, winning District 14-4A basketball.
Ja'Braylon Pickens led the Eagles (26-8, 8-0) with 19 points, followed by Layne Etheridge and Kam Shaw with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Others scoring for Canton were Chantson Prox (8), Cannon Valenzuela (7), Trey Grier (3) and Jaxon Rhyne (2).
Etheridge hit two 3-pointers while Grier and Pickens made one apiece.
Brownsboro (22-8, 3-5) was led by Gekyle Baker (11) and Aidan Hardin (10). Also scoring for the Bears were Jordan Hoover (8), Malik English (8), Lane Epperson (4), Michael Fitzgerald (3), Jacob Hopson (2) and Tanner Ballard (2).
Baker and Hoover connected for 3-pointers.
Brownsboro won the JV game (58-37), while Canton claimed the Frosh game (40-37).
The Bears are scheduled to play at Mabank on Friday (7:30 p.m.). Canton is slated to host Wills Point on Friday.
Brook Hill 62, Grace 28
BULLARD — Jakub Dluzewski scored 18 points and Hermann Herder-Conde grabbed 10 rebounds in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 62-28 win over Grace Community on Tuesday in a TAPPS 2-5A Tournament game at Herrington Gymnasium.
Brady Callens hit for 13 points for the Guard, followed by Noah Langemeir (9), Grayson Murry (9), Colton Carson (5), Herman-Conde (5), Sam Hall (2) and Von Dawson (1). Murry also added nine rebounds.
Callens made four 3-pointers while Dluzewski made two. Carson and Langemeir made one trey apiece.
Darius Shankle and Tyler Hicks led the Cougars with eight points each. Also scoring for Grace were Cade Covington (5), Grant Bird (4), Kole Crawford (2) and Will Bozeman (1). Hicks and Covington each hit 3-pointres.
Brook Hill (26-6, 5-2) enters the second round of the TAPPS District 2-5A on Friday at Tyler Grace. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. against Dallas Christian.
All Saints 54, Dallas Covenant 43
DALLAS — Drew Jackson hit for 18 points and Cullen Walker added 15 as the All Saints Trojans defeated Dallas Covenant 54-43 on Tuesday in a TAPPS 2-4A basketball game.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Bryce Patrick (7), MacLean Arnett (7), Mill Walters (5) and Cameron Reid (2).
Jackson made three 3-pointers.
Everett Webb led the Knights with 14 points.
The Trojans (16-14, 4-4) is scheduled to visit Arlington Pantego on Thursday before hosting Arlington Grace Prep on Friday.
Bullard 58, Chapel Hill 52
BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers scored a 58-52 District 16-4A basketball win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will play host to the Henderson Lions on Friday for Senior Night.
Tyson Berry, who hit three 3-pointers, led the Bulldogs with 15 points. He was followed by Jayvin Mayfield (11 points, 1 3-pointers), Illonzo McGregor (9 points, 2 3-pointers), Cameron Murphy (7 points), Keviyan Huddleston (6 points) and Cameron Kelley (4 points).
The Panthers are scheduled to host Henderson on Feb. 15.
Frankston 81, Cross Roads 26
FRANKSTON — Senior Isaiah Allen scored a career-high 30 points in leading the No. 21 Frankston to an 81-26 win over Cross Roads on Senior Night.
Fellow senior Cael Bruno added 20 points for the Indians (23-6, 6-2).
The Indians are scheduled to host LaPoynor at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (3-18, 0-8) are scheduled to visit Martin's Mill at 6 p.m. Friday.
Union Grove 73, Hawkins 55
HAWKINS — Colton Cowan hit for 23 points in the leading the Union Grove Lions to a 73-55 win over Hawkins on Tuesday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Boston Conner led the Hawks (10-16, 3-5) with 17 points. Conner had three 3-pointers.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Jeramy Torres (13), Dristun Pruitt (10), Bryce Burns (9), Marshall White (4) and Jake Shaw (2). Pruitt had two 3-pointers with White adding one.
Also scoring for the Lions (13-18, 6-2) were Aubrey Woodard (14), Jaxon Daniels (9), Cooper Vestal (9), Jace Roberts (7), Hunter Cannon (6) and Harlee Kirbis (5).
Vestal had three 3-pointers with Daniels and Cowan hitting two each. Kirbis made one.
Hawkins is scheduled to host Overton at 6 p.m. Friday. Union Grove is scheduled to meet Carlisle on Friday in Price.
Troup 51, Elysian Fields 48
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Bracey Cover connected for 26 points and Trae Davis scored the clinching bucket as the Troup Tigers remained alive in the race for a playoff spot with a 51-48 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Also scoring for Troup (20-11, 6-6) were Davis (12), Trevor Padia (8) and Logan Womack (5).
Cover hit eight 3-pointers with one each from Womack and Davis.
Scoring for the Yellowjackets (1-23, 0-11) were William Goodnight (12), Quinton Carter (7), Landon Swank (6), Sawyer Whaley (5), Q. Thomas (5), David Hutson (3), Grayson Farmer (3), Trell Devers (3), Jayden Anderson (2) and Kip Lewis (2).
EP had five 3-pointers — Goodnight (2), Farmer (1), Devers (1) and Carter (1).
Troup is scheduled to visit Waskom on Friday. The JV is slated to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
White Oak 55, Sabine 53
LIBERTY CITY — Ben Jacyno scored 20 points and collected five rebounds, and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 10-0 in District 15-3A play (27-4 overall) with a 55-53 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Brian Williams added 14 points, and Landon Anderson had 11 points and four assists for White Oak, which trailed 43-39 heading into the final quarter. Gunner Solis added seven points, and Zac Jacyno and Hayden Craig scored three apiece.
Hudson McNatt hit all 13 of his free throw attempts and finished with 19 points in the loss for Sabine. Breydan Pobuda added 12 points, and Cason Patterson and Colt Sparks scores six points apiece.
Gladewater 55, Ore City 41
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Bears notched a 55-41 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Jeremy Kyle had 13 points and Ryan Webb 10 in the loss for Ore City.
Harleton 43, Waskom 39
HARLETON — Carter Taft scored 15 points, Taber Childs was close behind with 14 and the Harleton Wildcats edged the Waskom Wildcats, 43-39, in District 16-3A.
Dylon Dunagan added eight points for Harleton, now 14-14 on the year.
Diego Smith scored 16 and D.J. Feaster 13 in the loss for Waskom.
Spring Hill 48, Kilgore 44
LONGVIEW — Spring Hill hosted Kilgore on Tuesday night for the boys basketball teams’ second meeting of the 2021-2022 season. The Panthers suffered a 57-46 road loss on Jan. 14, but bounced back with a 48-44 home victory on Tuesday to split the season series.
The Panthers improve their season record to 16-16 and District 16-4A mark to 3-7, while the Bulldogs drop to 11-24 and 5-6 respectively.
CJ Ingram scored the first seven points of the event to give Kilgore an early 7-0 lead with 5:35 to play in the opening quarter. He recorded 14 of his team-high 15 points in the first half.
Tayler Riehemann scored five of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter to cut Spring Hill’s deficit to 23-20 by halftime.
Spring Hill will aim for more late-season success when it visits Lindale at 7:30 p.m. Friday and during next Tuesday’s senior night and 7:30 p.m. district home game against Chapel Hill.
Kilgore will look to bounce back and keep its playoff hopes alive during Friday’s senior night and 7:30 p.m. district home game against Tyler Cumberland Academy.