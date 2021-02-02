Canton 51, Brownsboro 31
BROWNSBORO — Canton used a big first quarter to jet out to an 18-5 lead en route to a 51-31 win over Brownsboro on Tuesday, clinching the District 14-4A championship for the Eagles.
Canton (13-5, 8-0) was led by Chantson Prox with 15 points while Ja'Bryalon Pickens pitched in 12. Others scoring for the Eagles were Nick Fenner (9), Braden Hawkins (6), Kam Shaw (4), Layne Etheridge (3) and Ashton Gute (2).
Prox hit two 3-pointers and Fenner added one.
Brownsboro (9-8, 4-4) was paced by Aidan Hardin with 11 points. Other Bears scoring were Gekyle Baker (8), Aiden Green (4), Hayden Woods (4), Malik English (2) and Michael Fitzgerald (2).
Brownsboro won by sub varsity games, JV Blue (40-33) and JV Gold (39-33).
Brownsboro is scheduled to play host to Mabank at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Canton is slated to visit Wills Point at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cumberland 52, Spring Hill 49
Jaylon Gray had a triple-double, while teammate Micah Robinson registered a double-double as the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights edged the Spring Hill Panthers 52-49 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game at the Knights' gym.
Gray had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals with Robinson contributing 16 points and 15 rebounds. Ethan Montgomery was also in double figures for the Knights with 14 points,
Cumberland has a bye on Friday before hosting Kilgore on Senior Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rusk 63, Jasper 58
RUSK — On Senior Night, the Rusk Eagles scored a 63-58 win over the Jasper Bulldogs on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game at Rusk Coliseum.
Kavesdion Tilley led Rusk with 17 points, followed by Aiden McCown's 14 points. Nate Davis and Elijah Ward each had eight points for the Eagles.
Brook Hill 75, Cristo Rey 14
BULLARD —Eleven Guard players scored as Bullard Brook Hill defeated Dallas Cristo Rey 75-14 on Tuesday in a TAPPS District 2-5A basketball game at Herrington Gymnasium.
Brook Hill broke out a 25-2 first-quarter lead.
Brady Callens and Preston Hardee each scored 11 points to lead the Guard. Others scoring points for Brook Hill were Joseph Johnson (9), Chandler Fletcher (9), TyJuan Cannon (7), William Roberts (7), Isaiah Obaseki (7), Ryan Ordini (6), Noah Langemeir (5), Grayson Murry (2) and Sam Hall (1).
Brook Hill (17-2, 4-1 District) will host a non-district game against Clarksville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Arp 55, Troup 50
ARP — The Arp Tigers rallied from a four-point deficit to captured a 55-50 win over rival Troup on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup (13-11, 4-7 ) was led by 17 points while Bracey Cover added 15. Others scoring for the visitors were Easton Haugeberg (7), Clayton Vickers (4), Blake Wood (4) and Kiyondrez Thomas (3).
Cover had three 3-pointers with Vickers, Davis and Thomas hitting one apiece.
Arp (15-4, 9-2) was paced by Colton Birdsong (17) and Elijah Maudlin (15). Also scoring for the home team were Kadlaylon Williams (10), Michael Brager (5), Zach Mauldin (4), Jonathan Blackwell (2) and Blake Florence (2).
Arp hit six 3-pointers as well — Birdsong (3), Williams (2) and Brager (1).
Troup won the JV game, 40-25.
Troup is scheduled to play host to Elysian Fields on Friday, with JV beginning at 5 p.m. with the varsity scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Arp visits Tatum at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Kilgore 50, Henderson 45
HENDERSON — The Kilgore Bulldogs rallied from 10 points down to start the fourth quarter, earning a 50-45 District 16-4A win over the Henderson Lions on Tuesday.
C.J. Ingram scored 25 points to pace Kilgore, and Thomas Hattaway scored all nine of his points after halftime. Isaac Hoberecht added six points, Davin Rider four and D. VanZant, Javiora Easley and Jake Thompson two apiece.
White Oak 59, Gladewater 35
WHITE OAK — Brian Williams scored 19 points, and the White Oak Roughnecks earned a 59-35 District 15-3A win over the Gladewater Bears to improve to 8-1 in district play and 15-6 overall.
Gunner Solis knocked down three 3-pointers and joined Adrian Mumphrey with nine points for the Roughnecks. Carson Bower added eight point sand five assists, Landon Anderson seven points and 10 rebounds, Ben Jacyno five points and Zac Jacyno two points, Williams also came up with three steals for White Oak.
The WO junior varsity won 45-31.
White Oak hosts Sabine on Friday.
Kollin Lewis scored 15 in the loss for Gladewater. Dennis Allen added five, Michael Lewis four, K'havia Reese three and Nick Lincoln, Tyrone Maddox, Eli Kates and Zavion Woods two each.
Tatum 90, West Rusk 49
NEW LONDON — Ten Eagles got into the scoring act, led by Jayden Boyd's 16 points, and No. 10 ranked Tatum rolled to a 90-49 District 16-3A win over West Rusk.
Boyd also had seven rebounds and three steals for Tatum (16-3, 11-0), which led 26-9 after one quarter. Haden Crowley added 12 point and two blocks, Kendric Malone 11 points and Aidan Anthony, Ty Bridges and Kendall Williams 10 points apiece. Trey Fite chipped in with six point and six rebounds, Drake Walton six points and three assists, Decartiyay Allison five points and Dalone Fuller four points and three assists.
Jefferson 97, Harleton 38
HARLETON — Carlos Jackson scored 22 points, Chris Shepard added 20 for the Bulldogs and Jefferson moved to 8-3 in district play with a 97-38 District 16-3A win over Harleton.
Dylan Washington (14) and Jakardan Davidson (11) also reached double figures for Jefferson, which outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the second quarter to build a 41-13 halftime cushion. Josh Thomas added nine points, Zion Hopes seven, C.J. Bowman six, Jeremiah Buffin three and Don Gardner two.
Jefferson hosts West Rusk on Friday.
Beckville 78, Big Sandy 41
BECKVILLE — The Beckville Bearcats used a balanced scoring attack and a big first quarter to roll past Big Sandy, 78-41, in a District 21-2A on Tuesday.
Ryan Harris scored 18 points, Eli Ramsey 17 and Jaden Mojica and J'koby Williams 12 apiece for Beckville, which led 25-2 after one stanza. Ethan Sides and Matt Barr had six points apiece, Jakelvin Smith three and Jaiden Slaughter and Jeremiah Steph two apiece.
Hawkins 53, Overton 28
OVERTON — Paeton Smith and Zach Conde combined for 30 points, and the Hawkins Hawks notched a 52-28 District 21-2A win against Overton.
Smith had 16 points, Conde 14, Ryder Shelton and Dristun Pruitt eight apiece and Bryce Burns six for Hawkins, which outscored the Mustangs 27-13 in the second half. Conde added 10 rebounds and five assists, Pruitt four rebounds and Smith four assists and four steals.
Hawkins improves to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in district.
Overton is scheduled to play host to Carlisle at 6 p.m. Friday. Beckville is slated to visit Hawkins at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Longview 64, Hallsville 49
LONGVIEW — A big first half sent the Longview Lobos to a win on senior night to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.
But there's plenty of work to be done and time to get it done before the postseason begins.
Longview exploded to a big lead early and then had to find to some clutch shots down the stretch in a 64-49 win over Hallsville in District 15-5A action at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lobos close the regular season at 13-11 and 8-4 in 15-5A action and now wait two weeks before the postseason begins. Hallsville (15-10, 5-6), the fourth seed out of 15-5A, closes out its slate at home Friday against district champion Mount Pleasant.
Both squads will await their first-round matchup. The district certification date for the University Interscholastic League is Feb. 16 and the bi-district round is set for Feb. 18-20. District 15-5A built a two-week window into its schedule as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
Longview is set to host Bossier High School (Louisiana) in a tune-up game on Feb. 12 at Lobo Coliseum. Bossier comes in as the defending state champion in Louisiana.
The first half, however, belonged to Demarcus Washington, who ripped five 3-pointers, including several from way beyond the arc, in a 27-point game. Washington was one of nine senior Lobos honored before the contest.
Markevion Haynes followed with 13 points off the bench for Longview, including a big assist and triple in the fourth quarter to thwart the Bobcat comeback attempt. Jalen Hale added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals before foul trouble caught up with the sophomore in the third quarter.
Caed Liebengood had a team-high nine rebounds with seven points and Tyree Hale finished with four assists. Riley Elswick chipped in five boards for Longview, who built a 27-9 lead after the first quarter.
For Hallsville, Ben Samples finished with 23 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Freshman Anthon McDermott turned in a stellar night for the Bobcats, finishing with a gutsy 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with a pair of steals.
David Ruff followed with six points and seven rebounds for Hallsville.
Along with Washington, Tyree Hale, Haynes, Liebengood and Elswick, Longview honored seniors Tore Lattimore, Daze Wallace, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Tre Nelson before the game.