Canton 56, Nevada Community 50
CANTON — Ja'Braylon Pickens and Braden Hawkins combined for 34 points as the Canton Eagles scored a 56-50 boys basketball win over the Nevada Community Braves on Tuesday.
Pickens scored 18 while Hawkins swished for 16. Others scoring for the Eagles were Kavin Keller (8), Chantson Prox (8), Caden Wiley (3), Layne Ethridge (2) and Nick Fenner (1).
Josiah Medlin led the Braves with 13 points.
Canton won the JV (48-24) with Eustace's JV downing the Canton freshmen (39-24).
Canton (3-1) is scheduled to play at Lindale at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at Kaufman at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
All Saints 52, Longview HEAT 40
Three Trojans scored in double figures, led by 16 points from Cullen Walker, as All Saints downed Longview HEAT 52-40 on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Also in double figures for the Trojans were Drew Jackson (11) and Bryce Patrick (10). Others scoring for the Tyler squad were Patrick Hallmark (8), Cameron Reid (5) and Paul Ceccoli (2).
Ben Hill led the Longview team with 17 points, followed by Beau Thompson (8), Brentton Jenkins (5), Oakley Vallery (4), Dade Goforth (4) and Nick O'Connell (2).
The Trojans (3-1) will host the annual Brookshire Basketball Bash on Thursday and Friday. All Saints is scheduled to meet Cypress Christian at 8 p.m. Thursday and Tyler Grace Community at 8 p.m. Friday.
Cumberland 44, Grace Community 39
Chris Hill and Ethan Montgomery each scored 12 points and Josh Herrera added 11 as the Tyler Cumberland Knights defeated the Tyler Grace Community Cougars, 44-39, on Tuesday at GCS Gym.
Jaylan Grace added nine for the Knights.
Jaxon Rees led the Cougars with nine points while teammates Nathan Luce and Tyler Hicks each scored eight points. Also scoring for Grace were Jacob Tanner (6), Will Bozeman (3) Luke Jenz (3) and Darius Shankle (2).
Nathan Luce led the Cougars with 16 points with Luke Jenz adding 11.
Other Grace scorers were Darius Shankle (7), Isaiah Coffey (5), Garret Vasso (4), Tyler Hicks (3) and Jake Tanner (2).
Atlanta 64, Hallsville 55
HALLSVILLE — Daimion Collins tossed in 32 points to lead the way for Atlanta as the Rabbits held on for a 64-55 win over Hallsville.
Atlanta led 50-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Rabbits 25-14 in the final eight minutes.
Benjamin Samples paced Hallsville with 23 points. Tanner Benson added 10.
Arp 57, Brownsboro 55, OT
BROWNSBORO — The Arp Tigers edged the Brownsboro Bears, 57-55, in overtime on Tuesday.
Johnathon Blackwell led the way for Arp (3-1) with 26 points. Kadaylon Williams added 14 for the Tigers, who led 35-19 at the half but were outscored 31-15 in the third and fourth periods. Elijah Mauldin added eight, Blake Florence and Colton Birdsong four apiece and Zacharia Mauldin one.
Aiden Hardin had 14, Gekyle Baker 10, Malik English 10, Kyle Nichols eight, Aiden Green five, Lane Epperson four and Ty McKenzie and Hayden Woods two apiece for Brownsboro (3-2).
The Brownsboro JV won 72-23.
Brownsboro is scheduled to host Elkhart at 7:30 p.m Friday.