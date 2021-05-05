Dean Nuckolls has had a successful 15-year stint at LaPoynor High School.
Under Nuckolls, LaPoynor won 383 games, advanced to the playoffs every season, lost in the first round of the playoffs just twice, made the regional tournament five times and advanced to the state tournament in 2020.
Now, Nuckolls will take the second head coaching job of his career as he will become the new head boys basketball coach at Bullard High School, he announced on Wednesday and Bullard athletic director Scott Callaway confirmed the news.
“I know Bullard has good talent coming, and I look forward to the challenge to see what I can do with it,” Nuckolls said. “I know it’s a good school to put my kids in, which definitely was big in making the choice.”
Nuckolls was born and raised in Athens and graduated from Cross Roads High School. He attended Trinity Valley Community College for a year before going to Sam Houston State University for the final three years and graduating in 2003.
Nuckolls spent a year at Brownsboro Junior High before going to Mabank, where he coached at the junior high and then at the high school.
Nuckolls took over at LaPoynor for the 2006-07 season as the head boys basketball coach. The Flyers have won a lot in that span. And since 2014, LaPoynor has advanced to at least the regional semifinals five times.
In 2020, LaPoynor got to the state tournament for the first time and defeated Nazareth 63-53 in the Class 1A semifinals. Later that day, the state tournament was shut down due to COVID-19, and the Flyers were unable to play their state championship game against Slidell.
LaPoynor graduated Isaac Jackson, who was the Class 1A and All-East Texas Player of the Year. The Flyers also made the move up to Class 2A.
LaPoynor still went 26-6 this past season and advanced to the regional finals.
“I didn’t know what to expect this year, but the kids battled, and we had a great season,” Nuckolls said. “The tradition here at LaPoynor is very strong, and we have really good kids here. It’s extremely hard to leave.”
Nuckolls and his wife, Jenifer, have two sons — Garrett, who is a sophomore, and Gage, who is in the seventh grade.
“It’s all we know, and it’s all my kids know,” Nuckolls said of LaPoynor. “They’ve been very mature about it. They understand Bullard will be good for them. But it was definitely a hard choice.”
Garrett averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game with 82 3-pointers this season to earn second-team All-East Texas honors.
He will team up with third-team All-East Texas selection Jeffrey Brooks, who averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game as a sophomore this season for Bullard.
Nuckolls said even though he will be at a new school, the expectations remain the same.
“We’re going to win. I expect to win,” Nuckolls said. “I expect to be a first-class program. We are not going to win all of our games, but the ones we do win, we will win with class, and we will lose with class. I am going to be pretty hard on the kids, so I hope they are ready for it. We will be structured and disciplined. My expectation is not to hopefully make the playoffs, but my expectation is to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Callaway said he is excited to have Nuckolls leading the Bullard boys basketball program.
“I think his track record speaks for itself,” Callaway said. “He has had success. His references, how he runs a program as a head coach and how he relates to kids were all factors in him being our new head boys basketball coach.”