LONGVIEW — A big fourth quarter helped Bullard to a district opening win and a milestone victory for the Panthers' coach.
Bullard coach Dean Nuckolls earned his 400th career win as his Panthers scored a 59-47 decision over Spring Hill in the District 16-4A basketball contest on Tuesday.
Bullard improved to 17-2 overall and 1-0 in league play, while Spring Hill dropped to 8-6 and 0-1.
Bullard's Garrett Nuckolls erupted for 12 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter. He also had 10 points in the final period.
Jeffery Brooks scored 13 of his 26 game points in the first quarter.
Taylor Riehemann finished with a Spring Hill-best 11 points.
Bullard now competes in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic next week. The Panthers are scheduled to meet Tyler Legacy at 8 p.m. Monday, followed by games with Jacksonville (6:45 p.m. Tuesday) and Houston Legacy (12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29).