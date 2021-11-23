Brownsboro 82, Trinidad 44
TRINIDAD — Sophomore Gekyle Baker poured in 21 points as Brownsboro rolled past Trinidad.
The Bears led 19-15 after the first quarter, 39-29 at halftime and 61-37 after three quarters.
Jacob Hopson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Jordan Hoover scored 12 points, and Malik English put in 11 points. Aiden Green scored 7 points. Tanner Ballard had 6 points. Ty Tillison and Roper Thorne had 4 points each, and Aidan Hardin and Kyle Nichols added 2 points each.
Julius Stevenson led Trinidad (2-3) with 19 points. He hit five 3-pointers.
Brownsboro edged Sunnyvale 41-37 on Monday. English scored 17 points.
Other scorers were Hardin 10; Baker 8; Hopson 2; Hoover 2; and Ballard 2.
Brownsboro (3-0) will play Buffalo at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Buffalo.
Troup 52, New Summerfield 33
TROUP — Logan Womack and Trae Davis each scored 13 points as Troup took down New Summerfield on Tuesday.
Troup led 11-6 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 35-25 after three quarters.
Bracey Cover had 11 points. Trevor Padia scored 7 points. Colby Turner put in 6 points, and Jarett Castillo added 2 points.
Tony Uribe and Hayden Lutta led New Summerfield (4-2) with 11 points each.
Troup (2-0) will play at New Summerfield on Nov. 30.
Bracey Cover led with 19 points, while Logan Womack and Trae Davis added 16 points each as the Troup Tigers defeated the Alba-Golden Panthers 63-29 on Monday.
Others scoring for the Tigers were Jarett Castillo (6), Colby Turner (4) and Shane Jasper (2).
Brayden Randolph led the Panthers with eight points, followed by Blake Weissert (6), Jayden Barnhardt (4), Luke Morrison (3), Gavin Dailey (3), Michael Gaskill (3) and Nick Hallman (2).
Troup won the JV game 39-37.
Harmony 51, Ore City 50
ORE CITY — Braxton Baker scored 13 points to lead Harmony to a 51-50 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Ore City led 15-10 after the first quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 40-39 after three quarters.
Weston Seahorn scored 12 points for Harmony. Boston Seahorn, Chris Arrelano and Aiden Chambers had 6 points each. Tucker Tittle and Brandon Larkin each added 4 points.
Ryan Webb led Ore City with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Jeremy Kyle had 10 points, Blake Coppedge 10 and freshman Gage Cavanaugh 3.
Harmony (2-0) will play at Harleton on Nov. 30.
Lindale 47, Whitehouse 39
LINDALE — Ryder Johnson and Taegan Terry hit in double figures as the Lindale Eagles defeated Smith County rival Whitehouse, 47-39, on Monday at the LHS Gymnasium.
Lindale improves to 3-1 while the Wildcats fall to 0-2.
Johnson led the Eagles with 16 points with Terry adding 12.
Lindale took a 17-8 lead in the first quarter before taking a 30-21 halftime lead. Whitehouse outscored the Eagles, 6-2, in the third quarter to pull within 32-27, Lindale held on in the final period.
Others scoring for Lindale were Colby Wood (7), Walter Smith (7), Justin Farris (4) and Colton Widemon (1).
Decarlton Wilson led the Wildcats with 14 points, followed by Bryson Hawkins (8), Max Clemons (6), Jayden Brandon (4), Keller Smith (3), Isaac Lacy (2) and Tristen Smith (1).
Spring Hill 77, Rains 53
LONGVIEW — The Spring Hill Panthers found the win column for the fifth straight game, rolling to a 77-53 win over Rains on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
The Panthers led 19-7 after one quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
Tayler Riehemann scored 20 points to lead Spring Hill, with Jax Stovall (11) and Brennan Ferguson (10) joining him in twin figures. Luke Hurst scored eight, Jack Beckett seven, Isaiah Thomas and Easton Ballard six apiece, Peyton Bassett five and James Thomas four.
Tyler HEAT 67, Trinidad 39
TRINIDAD — Jake Carlisle had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead Tyler HEAT past Trinidad on Monday.
Freshman Walker Hartman had 15 points. Cayden Tomlin had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jack Tomlin had 6 points and 8 assists, and Thomas Barham added 6 points.
Tyler HEAT (2-2) will play at Hawkins at Nov. 30.