BROWNSBORO — Gekyle Baker scored 12 points and Aidan Hardin added 10 as the Brownboro Bears scored a 49-40 in over the Pittsburg Pirates on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
The Bears go to 18-3 overall with Pirates dropping to 12-9.
Adding to the Bears’ total were: Michael Fitzgerald (7), Jacob Hopson (6), Aiden Green (5), Lane Epperson (5) and Jordan Hoover (4).
Baker and Epperson each had 3-pointers.
Dalton Field led Pitt with 14 points, followed by Amyrion Gholson (12), Elijah Barber (6), Brayden Bolton (3), Rickey Duffey (3), Carlan Worth (1) and Bralyn Johnson (1). Bolton had a trey.
Brownsboro won both the JV (51-15) and Frosh (40-23) games.
The Bears play at Martin’s Mill on Friday. Gametime is set for 7:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill 58, Kilgore 52NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jayvin Mayfield and Adrian Mumphrey combined for 23 points to lead the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a District 16-4A opening 58-52 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday
Mayfield hit for 13 points to lead CH. He had two 3-pointers and had four steals. Mumphrey had 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Tyson Berry helped the Chapel Hill cause with eight points (2 3-pointers, 5 assists, 3 steals). Others sparking the Blue & Gold Bulldogs were Will Chetlin (9 points, 3 3-pointers), Keviyan Huddleston (7 points, 8 rebounds), Illonzo McGregor (5 points), Cameron Kelley (3 points) and Demetrius Brisbon (3 points).
Thomas Hattaway scored 14 points in the loss for Kilgore, now 1-1 in district play. Jake Thompson had 10, Jayden Sanders nine, Bobby King six and Javiora Easley four.
Chapel Hill travels to Lindale on Friday to meet the Eagles before visiting Tyler High on Jan. 11.
All Saints 67, King’s Academy 48Drew Jackson scored 20 points and Cullen Walker added 19 points as All Saints defeated King’s Academy 67-48 on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
Others scoring for the Trojans (9-10) were Mill Walters (11), Paul Ceccoli (6), Bryce Patrick (4), Dawson Thames (3), Cameron Reed (2) and McLean Arnett (2).
The Trojans hit on 6 of 16 from the free throw line and hit three 3-pointers — one each by Jackson, Thames and Walters.
Jake Hosch led King’s Academy with 13 points. Adding points for the Royals were Aidan Reynolds (7), Brayden Madison (6), Brett Black (6), Dallas Wood (5), Evan Hellwig (5), Quincy Mitchell Jr. (4) and Seth Pickerill (2).
King’s Academy was 10 of 15 at the free throw line and hit two 3-pointers — one each by Mitchell and Hosch.
The Royals are scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant CHAAMP HomeSchool at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Trojans are slated to host Carlisle at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Bullard 95, Cumberland 36BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers defeated the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights 95-36 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
The Panthers visit Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday. The Knights are scheduled to host Henderson at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Bullard won the JV (74-31) and freshmen (45-15) games.
Winnsboro 56, Harmony 53HARMONY — Canaan Swanner scored 14 points to lead Winnsboro past Harmony.
Boston Seahorn led Harmony with 23 points. Weston Seahorn had 11 points. Other scorers were Alex Scheuer 8, Riley Patterson 5, Aidan Chambers 4 and Tucker Tittle 2.
Crayton Klika had 12 points for Winnsboro. Rance Brown scored 11. Kyler Finney and Hayden Deaton had 6 points each. Will Wilcox scored 4 points, and Brinlyn Schepp added 3 points.
Winnsboro (13-5, 2-0) will host Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Friday. Harmony (9-15, 0-2) will play at Mount Vernon on Friday.