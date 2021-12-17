BROWNSBORO — Gekyle Baker tossed in 25 points to pace Brownsboro, which overcame an 11-4 deficit after one quarter to earn a 51-36 win over Gary on Friday.
Jordan Hoover added nine points for Brownsboro (14-2), which outscored Gary 30-10 in the second half. Tanner Ballard added eight points, Aidan Hardin six, Lane Epperson two and Aiden Green one.
Baker hit two 3-pointers.
Dustin Baker had 13, Austin Deas 10, Cobrin Arwine eight and Mason Smith five in the loss for Gary (6-11).
Brownsboro won the freshmen game, 55-26.
The Bears are scheduled to play Bishop Gorman at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 27 in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College.
Big Sandy 62, St. Mary's 26
BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Wildcats opened up a 21-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 62-26 win over Longview St. Mary's.
Sean Gregory had 23 points and 10 steals, and A.J. Johnson scored 12 points for Big Sandy. Jezreel Bachert finished with four steals, and Ka'myre Fountain came up with six assists.