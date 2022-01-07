MARTIN'S MILL — In a matchup of East Texas powerhouses, the Brownsboro Bears defeated the Martin's Mill Mustangs, 50-49 in overtime, at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Aiden Green led the Bears (19-3) with 11 points, while Michael Fitzgerald added 10. Also scoring for Brownsboro were Jacob Hopson (9), Lane Epperson (6), Kyle Nichols (6), Aidan Hardin (5) and Jordan Hoover (3).
Epperson had two 3-pointers with Green adding one.
Jak Kinder hit seven 3-pointers and totaled 23 points to pace Martin's Mill (18-5). Others scoring for the Mustangs were Alex Tyner (10), Jose Perez (8), Blake Butcher (5) and Nate Reiser (3).
Reiser added a trey.
Brownsboro won the JV game, 65-27.
The Bears open District 14-4A play on Friday, Jan. 14, visiting Van in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Martin's Mill is scheduled to host LaPoynor the same night.
Jacksonville 61, Canton 35
CANTON — Vito High, K'mari Gipson and Karmelo Clayborne combined for 51 points to help the Jacksonville Indians to 61-35 non-district win over the Canton Eagles on Friday.
High led the Indians (16-4) with 18 points, followed by Gipson (17) and Clayborne (16).
Also scoring for Jacksonville were Kalvin Bryant (4), Koda Canady (2) and Davarion Boyd (2).
Layne Etheridge led the Eagles with 10 points. He was followed by Kam Shaw (8), Chantson Prox (6), Caleb Guy (4), Jaxon Rhyne (4) and Cannon Valenzuela (3).
Jacksonville is scheduled to meet Nacogdoches Central Heights at 7 p.m. Monday before opening District 16-5A play on Friday, Jan. 14 at Tyler.
Canton (18-8) is scheduled to visit Athens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
All Saints 78, Carlisle 43
Drew Jackson and Cullen Walker each hit for 24 points as the All Saints Trojans defeated the Carlisle Indians, 78-43, on Friday at Brookshire Gym in Tyler.
Walker also had a double double by grabbing 13 rebounds. Walker had 10 buckets and hit 4 of 5 free throw attempts, while Jackson had two 3-pointers.
Mill Walters was also in double figures for the Trojans with 10 points. Others contributing to the All Saints' point totals were Cameron Reid (6), Paul Ceccoli (6), Bryce Patrick (4), MacLean Arnett (2) and Dawson Thames (2).
All Saints (11-10) is scheduled to host Bishop Gorman at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
West Rusk 44, Troup 41
TROUP — The West Rusk Raiders edged the Troup Tigers 44-41 on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup (14-8, 0-3) was led by Bracey Cover with points, while Jimmie Harper led the Raiders (2-2) with 14 points.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Trae Davis (7), Trevor Padia (7), Logan Womack (5), Colby Turner (4) and Carson Davenport (3).
Cover made five 3-pointers with one each from Womack, Davenport and Davis.
Others scoring for the New London school were Geremiah Smith (10), Andon Mata (9), Jaxon Farquar (8), Montrell Giddings (2) and Keyshawn Lewis (1).
Harper had four treys with Mata and Smith hitting one apiece.
West Rusk won the JV game (33-21)
Troup is scheduled to visit Arp in the Seven-Mile Rivalry on Tuesday. JV is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m.
Waskom 52, Arp 46
WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats edged the Arp Tigers 52-46 on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Arp (10-4, 2-1) was paced by Kadaylon Williams with 25 points.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Tristen Robbins (7), Michael Brager (3), Colin George (3), Frank Smith (3), Robert Draper (2), Nikos Fuentes (2) and AJ Arrington (1).
Waskom (12-3, 2-1) was led by Diego Smith (18) and Zay Thomas (15). Also scoring were Daveon Williams (9), DJ Feaster (5), Victor Bravo (2) and Caden McDonald (2).
In the girls game, Waskom won 22-15.
Waskom is scheduled to visit Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Arp is hosting Troup at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
New Summerfield 56, Cushing 49
CUSHING — Mason Wallace connected for 20 points to help power the New Summerfield Hornets to a 56-49 win over Cushing on Friday in a District 22-2A game.
Wallace added nine rebounds and six steals.
Rylan Fickey (14) and Tony Uribe (13) were also in double figures for the Hornets.
Mount Vernon 55, Harmony 47
MOUNT VERNON — Jaden Horton scored 20 points to lead Mount Vernon to a 55-47 win over Harmony on Friday in a District 13-3A game.
Boston Seahorn led the Eagles with 18 points. Also scoring for Harmony were Tucker Tittle (9), Braxton Baker (5), Weston Seahorn (4), Brandon Larken (4), Aidan Chambers (3), Chris Arellano (2) and Riley Patterson (2).
Also scoring for the Tigers were Mehki Perry (11), Quence McGill (9), Boone Morris (6), Davin Rainey (6) and Adrian Diaz (1).
The Eagles are scheduled to host Mineola on Tuesday with the Tigers slated to visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Bullard 71, Kilgore 49
KILGORE — The Bullard Panthers pulled away in the third quarter to notch a 71-49 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday in District 16-4A.
C.J. Ingram had 25 points in the loss for Kilgore, with 21 coming in the first half. The Bulldogs trailed 41-30 at the break and 63-43 heading to the final stanza.
Jake Thompson scored eight points, Thomas Hattaway and Jayden Sanders three apiece and Javiora Easley, Daverian Franklin, Rylan Copeland, Bobby King, Braydon Nelson and Zaylon Stoker two each for Kilgore.
Tatum 103, Jefferson 42
TATUM — Jayden Boyd just missed recording a quadruple double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists as the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 103-42 win over Jefferson in District 16-3A.
Kendric Malone added 16 points and nine rebounds, Aidan Anthony 14 points and nine rebounds, Kendall Williams 12 points and Ty Bridges 10 points for the Eagles (14-5, 3-0). Ashby Anthony chipped in with eight points, Jaylen Jones and Drake Walton five apiece and Jordan Chambers four.
White Oak 70, Ore City 47
ORE CITY — Ben Jacyno paced the Roughnecks with 18 points, Brian Williams added 14 and Landon Anderson just missed a double-double as White Oak rolled to a 70-47 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Anderson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for White oak, which led 20-8 after one quarter. Zac Jacyno added 11 points, Colton Millwood and Gunner Solis seven apiece and Colton Fears two. Solis also had five assists.
Ryan Webb had 17 points and Jeremy Kyle 11 in the loss for Ore City.
White Oak (19-4, 2-0) will visit Gladewater on Tuesday.
Gladewater 81, Hughes Springs 39
HUGHES SPRINGS — Tyrone Maddox and Kollin Lewis combined for 50 points, and Keilan James and D.J. Allen also scored in twin figures for the Bears as Gladewater rolled to an 81-39 win over Hughes Springs in District 15-3A.
Maddox led the way for the Bears with 30 points. Lewis dropped in 20, James 11, Allen 10, Michael Lewis six and Cameron Taylor four.
Tyler HEAT 61, Hawkins 25
HAWKINS — Tyler HEAT raced out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter on the way to a 61-25 win over the Hawkins Hawks.
Jeramy Torres led the way for Hawkins with seven points. Dristun Pruitt and Marshall White had six apiece, and Boston Conner, Rowdy Searer and Bryce Burns all scored two for the Hawks.
Brayden Cox led Tyler HEAT with 24 points, followed by Waker Hartman (9), Jackson Tomlin (6), Cade Morgan (6), Jake Carlile (5), Greg Rittenhouse (5), Cayden Tomlin (4) and Andrew Barham (2).
Tyler HEAT is scheduled to visit Tyler Grace Community at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hawkins is slated to host Longview East Texas HomeSchool at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Big Sandy 59, Longview Christian 49
LONGVIEW — A.J. Johnson scored 19 points, Blake Wilson added 16 for the Wildcats and Big Sandy earned a 59-49 win over Longview Christian School.
Jezreel Bachert, Sean Gregory and Malijah Francis all scored six for the Wildcats, with Christian Kearbey adding four and Christian McCleveland scoring two.
Kado Jackson had 28, T.J. Gray 10, Oscar Adame five and Chance Barnett and Marcus Cammack three apiece for Longview Christian School.
McLeod 54, Hart's Bluff 47
HART'S BLUFF — Kannon Dempsey led a balanced McLeod scoring attack with 14 points as the Longhorns edged Hart's Bluff, 54-47.
Mason Teer had 13 points, Tyler Williams 10, Henry Teer seven, Brennan Penny and Braden Parker four apiece and Preston Bishop two. Dempsey finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds. Teer had eight rebounds, and Parker handed out seven assists.