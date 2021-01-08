Brownsboro 49, Wills Point 36
BROWNSBORO — Michael Fitzgerald hit for 14 points with Malik English adding 12 as the Brownsboro Bears opened District 14-4A basketball action with a 49-36 win over Wills Point.
The Bears (6-4, 1-0) were also led by Hayden Woods (8), Gekyle Baker (7), Lane Epperson (2), Aiden Green (2), Ty Tillison (2) and Kyle Nichols (2).
Nathan Allen led the Tigers (5-7, 1-1) with 11 points, followed by Zander Taylor (6), Tyler Dryman (6), Seth Resnick (5), Kody Alexander (5), Jalen Asher (2) and Jace Daniel (1).
Brownsboro won the JV game, 66-18.
Brownsboro visits Canton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Wills Point plays host to Athens on Tuesday.
Arp 56, Troup 39
TROUP — Jonathan Blackwell hit for 25 points and Colton Birdsong added 14 as the Arp Tigers stopped the Troup Tigers 56-39 on Friday in District 16-3A play.
Others scoring for Arp (9-2, 3-0) were Elijah Mauldin (8), Zach Mauldin (5) and Kadaylon Williams
Matthew Castillo led Troup (10-7, 1-3) with 16 points. Troup teammates included: Blake Wood (9), Clayton Vickers (6), Easton Haugeberg (4) and Bracey Cover (4). Troup won the JV game, 42-14. Troup is scheduled to play at Elysian Fields on Tuesday. The JV has a 5 p.m. start, followed by varsity at 6:15 p.m. Arp is scheduled to host Tatum at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
