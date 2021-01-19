Brownsboro 61, Athens 43
BROWNSBORO — Gekyle Baker and Hayden Woods each scored 16 points to help lead the Brownsboro Bears to a 61-43 over Henderson County rival on Tuesday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Bears (7-6, 2-2) were Aidan Hardin (10), Malik English (9), Lane Epperson (8) and Aiden Green (2).
Baker and Epperson each hit two 3-pointers with English an Woods adding one each.
Jaden Crane led the Hornets with 13 points while Connor Woodard added 11 points. Also scoring for Athens were Derek Killingsworth (5), Jorien Ray (5), Connor Clay (4), Jonte Johnson (3) and Eli Rincon (2).
Woodard, Johnson and Ray each hit 3-pointers.
In sub-varsity, Brownsboro JV Blue (88-57) and Brownsboro JV Gold (46-40) captured wins.
Brownsboro is scheduled to play host to Van at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Athens (6-8, 3-2) plays to Canton on Tuesday.
No. 20 Chapel Hill 63, Spring Hill 50
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jared Jones scored 18 points to lead the No. 20 Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 63-50 win over Longview Spring Hill on Tuesday in a District 16-4A game.
Chapel Hill moves to 13-3 overall and 6-0 in district. Jones also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Others contributors for the Bulldogs were Ahstin Watkins (11 points, 3 3-pointers), Tyson Berry (9 points, 1 3-pointer, 7 assists, 3 steals), Keviyan Huddleston (7 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks), Jarell Hunter (6 points, 1 3-pointer), Amorrian Ford (6 points, 2 3-pointers) and Illonzo McGregor (6 points, 3 steals). 3 Stls
The Bulldogs will travel to Cumberland for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Hallsville 75, Texas High 71, OT
HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples poured in 31 points to pace the Bobcats, Anthon McDermott added 13 and Hallsville outscored Texas High 12-8 in overtime to earn a 75-71 District 15-5A win.
Ben DePriest had 25 in the loss for Texas High.
Hallsville trailed 41-32 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 23-11 in the third to climb back into the contest.
Tatum 64, Waskom 43
TATUM — Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 18 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and two blocks, leading the No. 10 ranked Tatum Eagles to a 64-43 District 16-3A win over Waskom.
Kendric Malone added 13 points and seven rebounds for Tatum (12-3, 7-0), which outscored Waskom 27-11 in the second quarter to build a 41-20 halftime lead. Aidan Anthony finished with eight points, Kendall Williams and Decartiyay Allison seven apiece, Trey Fite four, Dalone Fuller three points and six rebounds and Drake Walton and Markendrick Beall two points apiece.
White Oak 79, New Diana 19
DIANA — Ten Roughnecks got into the scoring act, led by Brian Williams’ 14 points, and White Oak moved to 5-1 in district play with a 79-17 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Adrian Mumphrey had 12 points and Zac Jacyno 10 for White Oak, which led 16-0 after one quarter. Landon Anderson finished with nine points, Ben Jacyno and Carson Bower eight apiece, Gunner Solis six, Colton Fears and Hayden Craig five apiece and Colton Millwood two. Fears also handed out five assists.
White Oak (12-6) will visit Hughes Springs on Monday.
Gladewater 49, Sabine 43
LIBERTY CITY — Dennis Allen led the way for the Bears with 18 points, and Gladewater held on for a 49-43 District 15-3A win over the Sabine Cardinals.
K’havia Reese added 10 points for the Bears, who also got nine points apiece from Kollin Lewis and Eli Kates nd three from Tyrone Maddox.
David Robinson had 28 points and four steals, and Breydan Pobuda finished with seven points and six rebounds in the loss for Sabine.
Harmony 59, Winona 52
HARMONY — Logan Baker and Jax Wilburn combined for 37 points, and the Harmony Eagles held on for a 59-52 win over Winona.
Baker paced the Eagles with 20 points, Wilburn added 17, Boston Seahorn 12, Dallin seahorn four and Weston Seahorn, Riley Patterson and Evan Patterson two apiece.
Tyler HEAT 71, CHAAMP 40
WINFIELD — Jake Carlile scored 17 points as Tyler HEAT took the win.
Luke Emerson scored 12 points for Tyler HEAT (11-5).