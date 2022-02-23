FORNEY — The Brownsboro Bears knocked off Nevada Community, 69-65 in overtime, on Tuesday in a Class 4A boys basketball bi-district playoff game at North Forney High School.
The Bears (26-9) advancae to the area round to face Bullard. The Braves end their season at 12-17.
Brownsboro were ahead 30-24 at halftime and moved on top 47-37 entering the final period. However, the Braves outscored the Bears, 24-14, in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 61-61. Brownsboro outscored Community 8-4 in the extra period.
Four Bears were in double figures, 12 points each by Jacob Hopson and Gekyle Baker and 10 points apiece by Tanner Ballard and Aidan Hardin.
Others scoring for BB were Malik English (8), Jordan Hoover (7), Lane Epperson (5) and Michael Fitzgerald (5).
Fitzgerald, Epperson and Hoover each hit 3-pointers.
Josiah Medlin led the Braves with 24 points, followed by Jonah Curry (21).
Colleyville Covenant 79, All Saints 49
COLLEYVILLE — The All Saints Trojans concluded their season on Tuesday, falling to Colleyville Covenant 79-49 in a TAPPS Class 4A area playoff game.
The Trojans end their season at 17-16.
Drew Jackson led All Saints with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Also scoring for the Trojans were Bryce Patrick (11), Mill Walters (8), Cullen Walker (8), Cameron Reid (2) and Paul Ceccoli (2).
Grapevine Faith 71, Brook Hill 62
GRAPEVINE — Grapevine Faith Christian rallied in the fourth quarter to score a 71-62 win over the Brook Hill Guard on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A bi-district basketball game.
The Guard led 47-46 heading in to the final period. The Lions won the fourth quarter, 25-15.
Three Brook Hill players were in double figures scoring — Jakub Dluzewski (14), Brady Callens and Herman Herder-Conde (11).
Also scoring for the Guard were Colton Carson (9), Noah Langemeier (8) and Grayson Murry (8).
The Lions (26-9) were led by Josh Davis with 25 points. Also scoring were Ben Rotella-Kirschbaum (14), Ryan Theleman (9), Andrew Brusler (7) and Ryan Blevins (4).
Paris 70, Kilgore 59
PITTSBURG — The Paris Wildcats opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 70-59 bi-district win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Paris led 33-29 at the half and 49-43 heading into the final stanza.
Thomas Hattaway led the way for Kilgore in the loss with 17 points. C.J. Ingram (14) and Jayden Sanders (10) joined Hattaway in twin figures. Javiora Easley finished with six points, Daverian Franklin four, Peyton Christian and Jake Thompson three apiece and Bobby King two.
Paris advances to the area round to meet Terrell.
Tatum 98, Sabine 46
LONGVIEW — At Longview High School's Lobo Coliseum, Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals as the Tatum Eagles opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 98-46 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Aidan Anthony added 20 points four assists and five steals for Tatum, which led 28-5 after one quarter and 59-17 at halftime. Kendric Malone finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals, Ty Bridges 14 points, Kendall Williams 10 points, Drake Walton seven, Tydarius Webb five, Tiki Lloyd four, Elijah Lloyd and Jaylen Jones two each and Jordan Chambers one.
Colt Sparks had 18, Breydan Pobuda 16 and Cason Patterson six in the loss for Sabine.
Tatum advances to meet Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in the area round.
Beckville 65, New Summerfield 55
WHITEHOUSE — J'Koby Williams scored 20 points to lead the way for Beckville as the Bearcats opened the Class 2A playoffs with a 65-55 bi-district win over New Summerfield.
Ryan Harris added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bearcats. D.J. Rockwell finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jae'Dyn Slaughter chipped in with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Beckville advances to meet Shelbyville.