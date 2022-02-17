VAN — The Brownsboro Bears are back in the playoffs.
Malik English hit for 18 points and Gekyle Baker added 15 as the Bears defeated Wills Point, 60-47, on Thursday in a District 14-4A basketball play-in game at Van High School.
Brownsboro (24-9) is in the postseason for the 11th consecutive season.
The Bears will now play Mabank for third place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday back at Van High School. Brownsboro, Wills Point and Mabank all tied for third place in the district. All three teams tied with 4-6 district marks.
Wills Point led 16-13 after the first quarter, but Brownsboro took control from there, taking a 30-24 halftime lead and expanding to 42-33 entering the final period.
Others scoring for the Bears were Lane Epperson (8), Aidan Hardin (6), Jacob Hopson (6), Michael Fitzgerald (5) and Tanner Ballard (2).
English hit two 3-pointers with Fitzgerald and Epperson connecting on one trey each.
Nathan Allen led Wills Point (15-17) with 18 points, followed by Tyler Dryman (15), Jaylen Asher (7), Blake Marical (5) and Jeremiah Freeman (2).
Allen drained six 3-pointers with Dryman adding two. Marical had one trey.