BROWNSBORO — Four Bears scored in double figures to power Brownsboro to a 68-60 win over Timpson on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Aidan Hardin and Michael Fitzgerald led the Bears (4-4) with 14 points apiece, followed by Lane Epperson (13) and Malik English (12). Epperson had three 3-pointers with Fitzgerald hitting two and English one.
Also scoring for Brownsboro were Gekyle Baker (6), Aiden Green (5) and Ty McKenzie (4).
Dajaun Tutt led Timpson with 15 points, followed by LT Washington (13), Terry Bussey (11), Donovan Crockett (11), Jacorian Grace (6) and Dawson Chandler (4). Grace and Crockett hit two 3-pointers each with Bussey and Washington adding one apiece.
Timpson (2-3) is scheduled to host Nacogdoches Central Heights at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro’s next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 29 when the Bears play host to Sabine. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
Kilgore 45, West Rusk 27
NEW LONDON — In their first meeting since 1978, the Kilgore Bulldogs scored a 45-27 win over West Rusk on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Torami Dixon led the Raiders with eight points, followed by Carson Martin (7), Jaxon Farquhar (5), Omarion Anthony (2), Raley Jones (2), Jimmie Harper (2) and Jamal Ford (1).
West Rusk is scheduled to host Laneville at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Rusk 57, Pollok Central 54
Owen McCown hit for 23 points and Isiah Ward hit the game-clinching free throws in the fourth quarter as the Rusk Eagles defeated Pollok Central, 57-54, on Monday in a boys basketball game.
Ward was 8 of 8 at the free throw line and McCown dished out four assists. Kavesdion Tilley added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals.