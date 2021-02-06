Brownsboro 47, Mabank 45
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears scored a 47-45 win over Mabank on Friday in District 14-4A basketball, clinching a postseason berth for the 10th consecutive year.
The Bears (10-8, 5-4) will face Athens on Tuesday to determine the runner-up spot in the district behind Canton. Brownsboro will visit Athens at 7:30 p.m.
Gekyle Baker led the Bears against the Panthers with 17 points with teammate Hayden Woods scoring 11. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Michael Fitzgerald (7), Malik English (7), Lane Epperson (3) and Aidan Hardin (2).
Baker and Fitzgerald connected on 3-pointers.
Mabank (10-8, 2-6) was led by Cade Wilson (11). Also scoring for the Panthers were Landry Johnson (9), Jaydon Reeder (6), Eli Pyle (6), Nathan Mulder (5), Connor Smith (4) and Sean Henry (4).
Pyle and Wilson each hit two 3-pointers.
Brownsboro won both JV games — Gold 44-30 and Blue 40-36.
Grace Community 37, Dallas Bishop Dunne 29
Jaxon Rees hit for 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Grace Community Cougars to a 37-29 win over Dallas Bishop Dunne on Friday.
Also scoring for Grace were Tyler Hicks (7), Will Bozeman (5), Tanner Thyen (2) and Darius Shankle (1).
Canton 47, Wills Point 22
WILLS POINT — The Canton Eagles moved to 9-0 in District 14-4A with a 47-22 win over the Wills Point Tigers on Friday.
Kavin Keller led the Eagles with 12 points with Ja'Braylon Pickens pitching in 10 points.
Also scoring for Canton were Chantson Prox (8), Nick Fenner (6), Layne Etheridge (6), Braden Hawkins (4) and Caden Wiley (1).
The Eagles (14-6) conclude the regular season on Tuesday, traveling to Mabank for a 7:30 p.m. game. Wills Point (6-13, 2-6) visit Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Arlington Grace Prep 65, Bishop Gorman 36
Christopher Green scored 17 points in Bishop Gorman's 65-36 loss on Saturday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium.
Others scoring for Gorman were Sid Cleofe (5), Brett Petrakian (5), Ariel Lluberes (5), Anthony Todd (2) and Adam Favre (2).
Pine Tree 54, Marshall 48
LONGVIEW — Daelyn Evans led the way for Pine Tree with 16 points as the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 54-48 District 15-4A win over Marshall on Friday at the Pirate Center.
Jayson Tuck led the Mavericks in scoring with 19 points.
Mount Pleasant 45, Hallsville 35
HALLSVILLE — The No. 10 ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers raced out to a big lead, but had to hold on for a 45-35 District 15-5A win on Friday.
Payton Chism had 12 points for Mount Pleasant, which led 21-1 after one quarter but held just a 25-13 cushion at the half.
Luke Cheatham scored 13 in the loss for Hallsville.
Tatum 74, Arp 63
TATUM — Jayden Boyd recorded a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, leading No. 10 ranked Tatum to a 74-63 win over Arp in District 16-3A.
Boyd also had three steals for the Eagles, who built a 47-28 halftime lead on the way to improving to 17-3 overall and 12-0 in district play.
Kendric Malone finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for Tatum. Decartiyay Allison had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Kendall Williams and Dalone Fuller scored eight points apiece, with fuller adding four steals. Ty Bridges scored six points, and Trey Fite finished with three points and five rebounds.
Tatum visits Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Jefferson 65, West Rusk 46
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs built a 10-point lead after one quarter en route to a 65-47 win over West Rusk in District 16-3A.
Carlos Jackson had 19 points and Jakardan Davidson 17 for Jefferson, which led 22-12 after one quarter. Josh Thomas and Chris Shephard added nine points apiece, C.J. Bowman seven and Courtlyn Sims and Zion Hopes two apiece.
Jefferson (7-3) will host Arp on Tuesday.
White Oak 41, Sabine 33
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks doubled up on Sabine in the first half, building a 20-10 lead, and held on for a 41-33 win over the Cardinals in District 15-3A.
Breydan Pobuda had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the loss for Sabine (7-9, 6-4). Kaden Manning finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals, and David Robinson added six points and three rebounds.
Gladwater 66, Ore City 29
GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis tossed in 18 points, Tyrone Maddox was close behind with 15 and the Gladewater Bears rolled to a 66-29 win over Ore City in District 15-3A.
K’havia Reese finished with nine points for the Bears. Dennis Allen had eight, Nick Lincoln six and Michael Lewis four.
Ryan Shastid scored 14 in the loss for Ore City.
Beckville 70, Hawkins 67
HAWKINS — A big second quarter proved to be the difference for Beckville in a 70-67 win over Hawkins in District 21-2A.
J’koby Williams had 18 points, Jaden Mojicia 15, Matt Barr 14 and Ryan Harris 13 for Beckville, which outscored the Hawks 25-9 in the second to build a 40-27 halftime lead. Eli Ramsey scored four, Jeremiah Steph three, Jakelvin Smith two and Ethan Sides one.
Jeramy Torres and Paeton Smith had 15 apiece, and Dristun Pruitt added 14 in the loss for Hawkins. Zach Conde finished with 13, and Drew Dacus and Micah Staruska had five apiece. Conde added 12 rebounds, Torres 10 rebounds, Dacus five rebounds and Smith five rebounds and four assists.