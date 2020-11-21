Brownsboro 43, Quinlan Ford 37
QUINLAN —The Brownsboro Bears hit the road and captured a 43-37 win over the Quinlan Ford Panthers on Friday in a boys basketball game.
The Bears (2-0) had a balanced scoring attack with Michael Fitzgerald leading the way with 12 points.
Others scoring for Brownsboro were: Gekyle Baker (8); Malik English (8); Aidan Hardin (6); Kyle Nichols (4); Hayden Woods (2); Aiden Green (2) and Lane Epperson (1). Fitzgerald had two 3-pointers.
The Panthers fall to 1-1.
In the sub-varsity games, Brownsboro Blue (46-20) and Brownsboro Gold (49-20) won.
Brownsboro visits Union Grove at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Quinlan Ford plays at Canton at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Chapel Hill 80, Trinidad 54
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 22 Chapel Hill Bulldogs, led by double-doubles from Jared Jones and Jarell Hunter, scored an 80-54 victory over the Trinidad Trojans on Friday.
Jones led the Bulldogs with 26 points and 16 rebounds. He addd three steals and two blocks. Hunter added 20 points with 10 assists and three steals. Will Chetlin hit five 3-pointers for 15 points.
Others scoring Jayvin Mayfield (8), Quinton Johnson (5), Cameron Murphy (4) and Trevon James (2). James also had eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs return to action on Friday, Nov. 27 against Hallsville at CHHS gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Harmony 43, Troup 40
HARMONY — Chris Arellano came up with a steal and scored at the buzzer, lifting the Harmony Eagles to a 42-40 win over the Troup Tigers on Friday in the season opener for the Eagles.
Scoring for the Tigers (0-2) were Matthew Castillo (12), Clayton Vickers (9), Easton Haugeberg (7), Blake Wood (6), Trae Davis (3) and Trevor Padia (3). Castillo had two 3-pointers.
Evan Patterson led the Eagles (1-0) with 16 points with Logan Baker adding 13. Others scoring for Harmony were Carson Helpenstill (5), Boston Seahorn (4), Avellano (2) and Alex Scheuer (2). Patterson hit four 3-pointers with Baker adding three. Seahorn had eight assists.
Troup plays host to the Longview HEAT at noon Monday.
Hallsville 60, Lindale 44
HALLAVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats overcame a slow start to rally for a 60-44 win over the Lindale Eagles.
Benjamin Samples scored 15 points to pace Hallsville, which trailed 10-4 after one quarter but outscored the Eagles 25-11 in the second to lead 29-21 at the break.
Taylor Sheffield added nine for Hallsville. Luke Cheatham, Zachar Florence and Anthon McDermott added eight apiece, Tanner Benson six and Austin Almond, Trenton Smith and David Ruff two each.
Jefferson 84, Gladewater 36
JEFFERSON — Josh Thomas led four Bulldogs into double figures with 17 points as Jefferson opened the season with an 84-36 win over Gladewater.
Jeremiah Buffin hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs. Jakardan Davidson added 15, Chris Shepard 14, Carlos Jackson nine, Dylan Washington five, C.J. Bowman four and Don Gardner and Courtland Sims two apiece.
Queen City 43, Ore City 29
QUEEN CITY — Jeremy Kyle recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Ore City dropped a 43-29 decision to Queen City.
Jordan Escamilla added six points and Luis Lara five for Ore City.