Brownsboro 53, Wills Point 42
WILLS POINT — Brownsboro outscored Wills Point 26-15 in the middle two quarters as the Bears defeated the Tigers 53-42 on Friday in a District 14-4A boys basketball game.
Brownsboro (9-7, 4-3) was led by Aidan Hardin and Gekyle Baker, who each scored 15 points.
Also scoring for the Bears were Michael Fitzgerald (8), Malik English (8), Hayden Woods (5) and Ty Tillison (2).
English, Fitzgerald and Baker each hit two 3-pointers apiece.
The Tigers (2-4) were led by Nathan Allen with 13 points, followed by Kody Alexander and Tyler Dryman with 10 points apiece. Also scoring for WP were Jaylen Asher (7) and Seth Resnick (2).
Allen had three 3-pointers.
The Brownsboro JV Blue won over Wills Point 49-36.
The Bears are scheduled to play host to district-leader Canton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Wills Point is slated to visit Athens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Canton 47, Van 34
CANTON — Ja'Braylon Pickens hit for 16 points with teammate Kavin Keller adding adding 11 as the Canton Eagles stayed unbeaten in District 14-4A with a 47-34 over Van on Friday.
Canton improves to 12-5 overall and 7-0 in district with Van dropping to 7-11 and 2-5.
Others scoring for the Eagles were Braden Hawkins (6), Caden Wiley (4), Chantson Prox (4), Kam Shaw (3) and Ashton Gute (3).
Canon Rust led the Vandals with 11 points, followed by Luca Kozhev and Javonta Thomas with nine points each. Also scoring for Van were Jackson Rainey (2), KD Erskine (2) and Quentin Harris (1).
The Eagles are scheduled to visit Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Van plays host to Mabank at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McKinney Christian 72, Grace 53
McKinney Christian scored a 72-53 win over the Grace Community Cougars on Friday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game at GCS gym.
Nathan Luce led the Cougars with 14 points and teammate Jaxon Rees was right behind with 13. Also scoring for Grace were Darius Shankle (7), Tyler Hicks (7), Jake Tanner (7), Luke Jenz (3) and Isaiah Coffey (2).
Leaders for the Mustangs (21-6, 3-2) were Zeke Long (17), Bobby McWard (16), Jalen Wheeler (15) and Blake Wilson (11).
Grace (12-7, 3-2) is scheduled to visit Dallas Christian on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Mesquite.
Troup 48, West Rusk 44, OT
TROUP — Bracey Cover connected for 19 points to help rally the Troup Tigers to a 48-44 overtime win over the West Rusk Raiders on Friday.
The Tigers (13-10, 4-6) outscored the Raiders 11-7 in the fourth quarter to since the game into OT tied at 42-42.
Cover hit six 3-pointers with Wood adding two. Davis and Castillo had one each.
Others scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (9), Blake Wood (8), Clayton Vickers (6), Matthew Castillo (4) and Easton Haugeberg (2).
West Rusk Raiders (7-13, 6-4) was paced by Torami Dixon (17), Jaxon Farquhar (10), Jimmie Harper (8), Andon Mata (6) and Geremiah Smith (3).
Harper connected on two 3-pointers with Mata, Farquhar and Smith hitting one each.
Troup is scheduled to visit Arp on Tuesday. JV play is slated to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m. West Rusk is slated to meet Tatum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in New London.
Union Grove 40, Hawkins 31
HAWKINS — The Union Grove Lions held off the Hawkins Hawks, 40-31, on Friday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Kole Burns led the Lions (16-8, 7-1) with 10 points, followed by Matthew Bower (9), Cooper Vestal (9), Hunter Cannon (6), Gannon Smith (4) and Aubrey Woodard (2). Vestal had two 3-pointers with Bower and Smith hitting one apiece.
Jeramy Torres led Hawkins (8-9, 4-3) with 12 points. He was followed by Dristun Pruitt (6), Bryce Burns (6), Zach Conde (5) and Drew Dacus (2). Burns had a 3-pointer.