Brook Hill 68, Redwater 35
REDWATER — Four Guard players scored in double figures — led by Joseph Johnson's 20 points — as Brook Hill defeated Redwater, 68-35, on Monday in a boys basketball game.
TyJuan Cannon, Chandler Fletcher and Grayson Murry each scored 10 points for the Guard. Others scoring for Brook Hill were Noah Langemeir (7), Brady Callens (4), William Roberts (4) and Tyshaun Cannon (3).
Murry led with seven rebounds with Johnson garnering five steals and TyJuan Cannon added four steals. Preston Hardee and Murry each had four assists.
Dalton Robertson led the Dragons with 10 points with Drew Graves hitting three 3-pointers. Also scoring for Redwater were Cole Turner (8), Brody Johnson (5), Jake Huckaby (2) and Jackson Munger (1).