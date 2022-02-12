Brook Hill logo

Brady Callens hit for 19 points and Jakub Dluzewski added 10 as the Brook Hill Guard defeated Garland Brighter Horizons 54-40 on Saturday to captured third place in the TAPPS 2-5A Basketball Tournament held at Grace Community School in Tyler.

The Guard advance to the area round of the playoffs to face a team to be determined as well as a time and location to be scheduled.

Callens hit five 3-pointers to spark the Guard.

Others scoring for Brook Hill (28-7) were Grayson Murry (9) Noah Langemeier (6), Herman Herder-Conde (4), Von Dawson (3) and Colton Carson (3).

AbdurRahman Hammad led the Stars with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

 
 

