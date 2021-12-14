BULLARD — Both Brook Hill and Bishop Gorman entered Tuesday night’s contest on winning streaks after winning tournament titles on Saturday.
Brook Hill had won eight straight games and was fresh off a championship in the Huntington Integra Winter Basketball Classic, while Gorman had a five-game winning streak with a championship in the Big Sandy Basketball Tournament.
Brady Callens, who hit the game-winner in a 36-35 win over New Waverly Saturday in Huntington, poured in 20 points to lead the Guard to their ninth consecutive victory — 72-37 over Gorman Tuesday night at the Herrington Sportscenter.
Callens knocked down a 3-pointer just 20 seconds into the game as Brook Hill jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. The Guard then went cold, going scoreless for more than six minutes before getting a putback by Herman Herder-Conde in the final seconds to take an 8-6 lead after the opening quarter.
Brook Hill was 3 of 21 from the field in the first quarter. Gorman was 3 of 8 in the period but had five turnovers. The Guard had just one turnover in the opening quarter but also grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.
The Guard got hot in the second quarter, shooting 11 of 17 for 26 points to take a 34-19 lead at halftime.
“I had to light a fire under them a little bit after that first quarter,” Brook Hill head coach Jacob Agnew said. “You have to give credit to Gorman. They came out and had some energy, and they were ready to go toe to toe. Luckily some shots started to fall, and we kind of got into a rhythm, and we didn’t look back after that second quarter.”
The Guard outscored the Crusaders 22-4 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 56-23.
Brook Hill (12-1) is ranked No. 7 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches among Class 5A private schools.
“It’s nice because we haven’t really gotten close to our potential yet,” Agnew said. “We’ve got a couple of new faces, and they’re starting to figure out how we do things. Our team has really good chemistry with no selfishness whatsoever. As a coach, it’s really awesome to coach those type of players.”
Malique Jones scored all 10 of his points in the second had for Brook Hill. Jakub Dluzeski had 9 points and nine rebounds. Other scorers for Brook Hill were Thomas DeCarli (8), Colton Carson (8), Herder-Conde (7), Dylan Malone (5), Noah Langemeier (4) and Grayson Murry (2). Herder-Conde had 10 rebounds — seen offensive. Langemeier had six steals and four assists.
Chris Green and Adam Favre led Gorman (9-5) with 12 points each. Favre also had 10 rebounds. Anthony Todd and Ashton Roberts each had 5 points, and Todd grabbed nine rebounds. Joseph Richbourg scored 2 points, and John Eltife added 1 point.
Brook Hill will take on Timpson at 2:15 p.m. and Rivercrest at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Union Grove Tournament. Gorman is scheduled to host Marshall Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports