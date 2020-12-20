Brook Hill wins two
The Bullard Brook Hill Guard captured wins on Friday (45-42 over West Rusk) and Saturday (45-26 over Joaquin).
The victories moved the squad to 8-0.
On Friday in New London, Brook Hill rallied from a 19-15 halftime deficit to register the win.
TyJuan Cannon led the Guard with 14 points while teammates Preston Hardee (11 points) and Chandler Fletcher (10 points) were also in double figures scoring.
Also scoring for Brook Hill were Joseph Johnson (8) and Grayson Murry (2). Johnson had five steals and four assists.
Hitting eight points each for the Raiders were Adon Mata, Jaxon Farquhar and Torami Dixon. Others forcing for WR were Carson Martin (7), Omarion Anthony (5), Geremiah Smith (4) and Jimmie Harper (2).
On Saturday in Bullard, Cannon (13 points) and Johnson (12 points) combined for 25 points to lead the way. Johnson also had six steals.
Other Guard players scoring were Fletcher (7), Hardee (5), Murry (5) and Brady Callens (2). Murry had seven rebounds with Johnson grabbing five.
Brandon Soto led the Rams with 11 points.
Lindale 54, Marshall 50
Colton Taylor scored 17 points to lead the Lindale Eagles to a 54-50 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Saturday.
Others scoring for the Eagles (9-3) were Ryder Johnson (10), Josh Mahannah (7), Justin Farris (6), Walter Smith (6), Taegan Terry (6) and Colby Wood (2).
Gi-Covina McCoy led Marshall with 12 points, followed by Jason Tuck, David Haggerty and Domar Robertson with 10 points each. James Thomas added eight.
Douglass 79, Rusk 57
DOUGLASS — Owen McCown hit for 12 points and Elijah Ward had a near double-double in the Rusk Eagles’ 79-57 loss to the Douglass Indians on Friday.
Ward had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Hallsville 67, Canton 58
CANTON — Three Eagles scored in double figures, but the Canton Eagles fell to the Hallsville Bobcats 67-58 on Friday.
Ja’Braylon Pickens led Canton with 17 points, while teammates Braden Hawkins and Kevin Keller each pitched in 12 points.
Benjamin Samples led Hallsville with 21 points, followed by Luke Cheatham with 17 points. Also scoring for the Bobcats were
Others scoring for the Eagles were Kam Shaw (5), Chantson Prox (5), Nick Fenner (2), Caden Wiley (2) and Layne Etheridge (1).
The Canton JV improved to 11-1 with a 58-46 victory over Van Alstyne.
Chapel Hill 71, Center 40
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 22 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 71-40 win over the Center Roughriders on Friday.
Austin Watkins led Chapel Hill with 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Jared Jones had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jones also had two blocks.
Other leaders for the Bulldogs were Amorrian Ford (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Tyson Berry (8 points, 1 3-pointer, 6 assists, 4 steals), Jarell Hunter (7 points, 1 3-pointer, 3 steals), Cam Murphy (7 points, 1 block) and Illonzo McGregor (2 points).
On Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to Class 5A Texas High, 65-48, in Texarkana.
Berry led the Bulldogs with 12 points (1 3-pointer), along with four assists and three steals. Others contributing to Chapel Hill were Keviyan Huddleston (8 points, 8 rebounds), Ford (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Jones (7 points), Hunter (6 points), Watkins (4 points) and Cam Murphy (4 points).
The Bulldogs will pick up action Tuesday at the Troup Tigers (noon start).
Troup 56, Union Grove 43
TROUP — Bracey Cover (15 points), Clayton Vickers (12) and Easton Haugeberg (11) all hit in double figures to help lift the Troup Tigers to a 56-43 victory over the Union Grove Lions.
Others scoring for the 9-3 Tigers were Matthew Castillo (7), Trae Davis (6), Trevor Padia (3), Blake Wood (1) and Kayden Nelson (1). Cover had two 3-pointers with Castillo adding one.
Scoring for the 8-4 Lions were Kole Burns (15), Cooper Vestal (9), Gannon Smith (8), Hunter Cannon (8), Aubrey Woodard (2) and Sabetay Fernandez (1). Burns hit three treys with Smith and Cannon adding two each. Vestal had one 3-pointer.
The Tigers are scheduled to host Chapel Hill for a varsity only contest at noon Tuesday.
White Oak 54, Hughes Springs 11
WHITE OAK — Brian Williams (18) and Carson Bower (11) both scored in double figures for White Oak, and the Roughnecks held Hughes Springs to single digits in all four quarters on the way to a 54-11 win in District 15-3A game.
Adrian Mumphrey and Ben Jacyno added eight apiece for White Oak, and Williams added four steals. The Roughnecks led 14-1 after one qurter and 26-4 at halftime.
White Oak’s JV notched a 48-14 win.
McLeod 59, Detroit 25
MCLEOD — Silas Murdock led he way with 17 points, Keldyn Schubert added a double-double for the Longhorns and McLeod rolled to a 59-25 win over Detroit in a District 16-2A game.
Murdock added three steals, two assists and two rebounds, and Schubert finished with 14 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Casey Smith chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, Nos Gryder eight points, three steals and five rebounds, Mason Teer six rebounds, Nathan Parker five points and seven rebounds and Gabe Groves two points and five boards.
Jacksonville 47, Kilgore 28
JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-7 in the final eight minutes for a 47-28 win over Kilgore.
C.J. Ingram had 12 points in the loss for Kilgore. Isaac Hoberecht added seven, Davin Rider five and Jake Thompson four.
Hawkins 71, Harmony 63
HARMONY — Zach Conde led a balanced Hawkins attack with 19 points, and the Hawks notched a 71-63 win over Harmony on Friday.
Dristun Pruitt had 18 and Jeramy Torres 12 for Harmony. Bryce Burns finished with nine, Paeton Smith eight, Marshall White three and Micah Staruska two. Torres also ahd 11 rebounds and Smith seven, with Smith adding six assists, Conde four assists and Torrese four steals.
Jax Wilburn knocked down five 3-points and scored 21 points in the loss for Harmony. Boston Seahorn finished with 19 points, Gage Kalanak nine, Brayden Bowin five, Jacob Pulscher three, Clint Helpenstill two and Dallin Seahorn one.
Jefferson 61, Tenaha 36
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs moved to 4-0 on the season with a 61-36 win over Tenaha, building a 22-8 lead after one quarter and putting things away with a 17-5 run in the third.
Chris Shepard paced Jefferson with 17 points. Carlos Jackson and Josh Thomas added 13 apiece.