UNION GROVE — Brook Hill rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and Von Dawson hit a shot with five seconds on the clock in the extra period to lift the Guard to a 63-61 win over Timpson and the championship of the Union Grove Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
The Guard (18-2) trailed 40-30 at halftime and gradually pulled closer. At the end of the third, the Bears led 48-43. Brook Hill then outscored Timpson, 13-6, in the fourth period to tie the game at 54-54. Brook Hill then won the extra period, 9-7, and the game as Dawson drained the game-winner.
It was also Dawson's only bucket of the game.
The victory also avenged a 48-42 Thursday loss to Timpson and also handed the Bears (5-1) their first defeat of the season.
Brady Callens led the Guard with 17 points with Grayson Murry (15), Hermann Herder Conde (14) and Noah Langemeier (10) all in double figures as well.
Colton Carson scored five points and Von Dawson had his two.
Brook Hill hit nine 3-pointers, two each by Callens, Langemeier, Herder Conde and Murry. Carson added one trey.
Terry Bussey led the Bears with 25 points and Donovan Crockett added 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
Brook Hill defeated Bogata Rivercrest 43-29 earlier Saturday in the semifinals. The Guard used a big third quarter (16-2) to move past the Rebels.
Murry led the Guard with 12 points. He was followed by Langemeier (9), Herder Conde (9), Dawson (5), Callens (3), Carson (3) and Sam Hall (2).
Dawson, Callens, Carson and Langemeier all hit 3-pointers.
Kamryn English led the Rebels with 18 points. Darrion Ricks and Kirk Killian added six and four points, respectively.
Brook Hill (18-2) will next play on Dec. 27 at the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College.
Chapel Hill 49, Carthage 44
TATUM — In a Battle of the Bulldogs, Chapel Hill scored a 49-44 win over Carthage on Saturday during the final day of the Tatum Basketball Classic.
Ahstin Wakins led Chapel Hill with 19 points, including three 3-pointers along with five assists. Tyson Berry was also in double figures with 10 points, while also dishing out eight assists and getting three steals.
Others scoring for CH (5-3) were Keviyan Huddleston (8), Jayvin Mayfield (7) and Adrian Mumphrey (5).
Chapel Hill will be back in action on Tuesday to open District 16-4A play at Cumberland Academy in Tyler. The freshmen get things started at 10 a.m.
Wilmer-Hutchins 53, Tyler 50
LANCASTER — Wilmer-Hutchins edged the Tyler Lions, 53-50, on Friday in the Dallas Showcase held at Cedar Valley College.
Jabari Harris led the Lions (9-6) with 14 points, followed by sophomore Derrick McFall, just called up from the JV, with 13 points. Jamarcus Battee added 12
Tank Brooks (7) and Xavier Tatum (4) also scored for Tyler.
Daunte Williams led the Eagles (8-3) with 12 points.
The Lions led 27-26 at halftime, but W-H took the lead in the third, 41-38, and both clubs scored 12 points in the fourth period.
Tyler was 9 of 17 at the free throw line and the Eagles were 7 of 23.
Tyler will next play in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at Tyler Junior College. The Lions are slated to meet Houston Legacy at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 27
The Tyler Lady Lions' game with Cayuga, scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled, THS Coach Amber Wiley said. The Lady Lions (10-9) return to play on Dec. 27 in the Kaufman Tournament against Sulphur Springs.