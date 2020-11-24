Bishop Gorman 62, Big Sandy 26
The Bishop Gorman Crusaders scored a 62-26 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
Brett Petrakian led the Crusaders (1-3) with 17 points, with Sid Cleofe (15) and Christopher Green (10) also in double figures.
Also scoring for BG were John Eltife (8), Adam Favre (7) and Gabe Thomason (5).
Jake Johnson led the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Josh Wang (4), Adrian Petty-Johnson (3), Dakota Kitchen (2) and Nick Stevenson with two.
Big Sandy (0-3) is slated to play at New Diana on Dec. 1. Gorman is scheduled to play at King’s Academy in Tyler at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Arp 76, Cushing 68
Elijah Mauldin scored 24 points as Arp took a 76-68 win over Cushing.
Kadaylon Williams scored 20 points for Arp, and Johnathan Blackwell had 13 points.
Deuce Garrett scored 27 points for Cushing. Joe Humphries had 14 points, and Asa Dawson added 13 points.
Troup 44, Palestine Westwood 37
TROUP — The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to score a 44-37 win over the Palestine Westwood Panthers on Tuesday.
Troup (2-2) outscored Westwood, 21-10, in the final period to grab the win.
Blake Wood (14 points) and Clayton Vickers (13) were in double figures for the Tigers. Bracey Cover (8), Matthew Castillo (7) and Easton Haugeberg (2) also hit points for Troup. Cover at two 3-pointers with Castillo adding one.
Westwood (3-3) was led by Samuel Alande with 12 points. Others scoring for the Panthers were Devonte Downie (9), Aaron Johnson (7), Jacory Furr (6), Shaun Meadows (2) and Kylance Parish (1).
Troup is scheduled to host Bulalrd at noon Friday.
Brownsboro 66, Trinidad 48
TRINIDAD — Brownsboro scored 41 points in the middle two quarters to pull away and down Trinidad, 66-48, on Tuesday.
Gekyle Baker led the Bears (3-1) with 16 points with teammates Michael Fitzgerald (13), Hayden Woods (11) and Aiden Green (10) also in double figures.
Others scoring for the Bears were Ty McKenzie (6), Lane Epperson (4), Malik English (3) and Kyle Nichols (3).
Woods (3), Fitzgerald (2) and Baker (1) all hit treys.
Brownsboro is scheduled to host Arp in a 7:30 p.m. game on Dec. 1.