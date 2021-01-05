Bishop Gorman 65, All Saints 30
Three Crusaders hit in double figures, lifting Bishop Gorman to a 65-30 win over All Saints on Tuesday in a TAPPS 2-4A basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium.
Dozie Ifeadi led Bishop Gorman with 12 points while teammates Chris Green, Cid Cleofe and Brett Patrakian each contributing 11 points each.
Adam Favre and Darryl Jones each hit for eight points for the Crusaders.
Canton 57, Athens 42
CANTON — Ja'Braylon Pickens hit for 25 points to help power the Canton Eagles to a 57-42 win over the Athens Hornets on Tuesday in a District 14-4A boys basketball game.
Others in double figures for the Eagles were Braden Hawkins (14 points) and Chantson Prox (12). Also scoring for Canton were Layne Etheridge (3), Kam Shaw (2) and Caden Wiley (1).
Jaden Crane led the Hornets with 14 points with Eli Rincon adding 11. Others scoring for Athens were Connor Woodard (6), Jacorian Hemphill (4), Derek Killingsworth (4) and Jonte Johnson (3).
The Eagles are scheduled to play at Van on Friday.
Cumberland 48, Henderson 46
HENDERSON — Ethan Montgomery scored 23 points and Jaylen Gray grabbed 13 rebounds as the Tyler Cumberland Knights defeated the Henderson Lions 48-46 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A boys basketball game.
Cumberland goes to 2-1 in district. The Knights won the JV game 45-41.
The Knights are scheduled to play at Longview Spring Hill on Friday.
Chapel Hill 55, Lindale 48
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Ahstin Watkins scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds in helping the No. 21 Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 55-48 win over Lindale on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Watkins also had four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs improve to 10-3 on the season.
Tyson Berry added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Bulldogs. He had two 3-pointers.
Other contributors for Chapel Hill were Jared Jones (8 points, 10 rebounds), Jarell Hunter (4 points), Keviyan Huddleston (4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks), Amorrian Ford (3 points) and Ilonzo McGregor (2 points).
The Bulldogs will have on Friday and will return to action on Jan. 12 at the Bullard Panthers.The varsity game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Longview 75, Marshall 56
MARSHALL — Caed Liebengood tossed in 21 points, Jalen Hale joined him in twin figures with 16 and the Longview Lobos used a balanced attack to earn a 75-56 win over Marshall in a District 15-5A game.
Marco Washington added nine points for the Lobos. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson scored eight, Keke Haynes and Tyree Hale six apiece and Tre Nelson, Daze Wallace and Riley Elswick three each.
Jayson Tuck scored 22 and James Thomas 10 in the loss for Marshall. A'Derrian Brooks and Giko McCoy had four apiece, David Haggerty three and Jacorey Smith one.
Kilgore 56, Bullard 43
BULLARD — Jake Thompson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Kilgore Bulldogs earned their first District 16-4A win with a 56-43 decision over Bullard.
Javiora Easley had 12 points and C.J. Ingram 10 for Kilgore, which led 15-9 after one quarter and 30-17 at halftime. Isaac Hoberecht finished with six points, Thomas Hattaway four and Bryson Parker and Davin Rider two apiece for the Bulldogs.
Sabine 58, New Diana 23
DIANA — Breydan Pobuda recorded a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, David Robinson added 14 points and three steals and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 58-23 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Jackson Strait had eight points and Conner Tucker six for Sabine (2-6, 1-1), which outscored New Diana 10-0 in the third to seal the deal.
Sabine visits Hughes Springs on Friday.
White Oak 61, Ore City 24
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks, led by Brian Williams' 18 points, five rebounds and four steals, moved to 2-0 in District 15-3A play (9-5 overall) with a 61-24 win over Ore City.
Landon Anderson added 14 points for the Roughnecks, who outscored the Rebels 20-4 in the opening quarter and led 35-8 at halftime. Ben Jacyno had nine points, Colton Fears eight, Gunner Solis and Carson Bower five apiece and Hayden Craig two. Bower also chipped in with six assists.
Ryan Shastid had eight points in the loss for Ore City.
The White Oak JV notched a 20-18 win over Tyler HEAT.
White Oak hosts Gladewater on Friday.
Tatum 69, Jefferson 58
TATUM — Jayden Boyd and Kendric Malone combined for 37 points, and No. 10 ranked Tatum handed No. 20 Jefferson a 69-58 setback on Tuesday in District 16-3A play.
Boyd went double-double for the night, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Malone added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, Ty Bridges nine points, Decartiyay Allison and Dalone Fuller six apiece, Trey Fite and Markendrick Beall four each and Kendall Williams three.
Christian Shepard had 17 and Josh Thomas 16 in the loss for Tatum.
Hallsville 78, Pine Tree 73
LONGVIEW — The Hallsville Bobcats downed the Longview Pine Tree Pirates 78-73 on Tuedsay in District 15-5A action at the Pirate Center.
Hallsville (13-4) is off to a 3-0 start in 15-5A, joining state-ranked squads in Sulphur Springs and Mount Pleasant, who both entered Tuesday undefeated in district play. The Bobcats grabbed a five-point win over Marshall and took down Texas High on the road, 52-50.
The Pirates (3-4, 0-2) had the Bobcats rattled for a large part of the night, leading by 11 midway through the third quarter.
Benjamin Sample led the Bobcats with 27 points.
Pine Tree visits Longview on Friday while Hallsville hosts Sulphur Springs.