BIG SANDY — Sid Cleofe scored 11 points for Bishop Gorman, and the Crusaders rallied for a 40-36 win over host Big Sandy in the champinoship game of the the Big Sandy Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Sean Gregory scored 24 in the loss for Big Sandy (5-5), which led 28-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bishop Gorman is scheduled to visit Bullard Brook Hill at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill 36, New Waverly 35HUNINGTON — Brady Callens hit a shot with 1.8 seconds on the clock to lift the Brook Hill Guard to a 36-35 win over New Waverly and to the championship of the Huntington Intega Winter Basketball Classic.
It was the second time in two days that the Guard had beaten New Waverly by one point.
Noah Langemeier and Grayson Murry led the Guard with eight points apiece, followed by Callens (7), Jakob Dluzewski (6), Hermann Herder Conde (4) and Von Dawson (3).
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Bishop Gorman at 5 p.m. Tuesday.