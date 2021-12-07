Troup 49, Cayuga 42
TROUP — Bracey Cover hits for 21 points and Logan Womack added 11 as the Troup Tigers scored a 49-42 win over the Cayuga Wildcats on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
Troup improves to 7-1 on the season while the Wildcats fall to 4-2.
Cayuga led 19-18 at halftime, but the Tigers turned up the defense and outscored the Wildcts 18-3 in the third quarter to pull away for a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Also scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (9), Colby Turner (4), Carson Davenport (3) and Trevor Padia (1).
Womack and Cover each had three 3-pointers with Davis adding one trey.
Chase Hearrell led the Wildcats with 11 points, followed by Spencer Calcote and JaCorie Bradley with 10 points apiece. Also scoring for Cayuga were Marcus Thompson (4), Stephen Wingfield (3), Bo Barrett (2) and Gregory Barrett (2).
Cayuga had five 3-pointers — Calcote (2), Hearrell (2) and Wingfield (1).
Troup won the JV game, 35-33.
Troup will now compete in the Frankston Tournament beginning on Thursday with games againts Gladewater (1:30 p.m.) and Tyler HEAT (6:15 p.m.).
All Saints 53, Carlisle 35
PRICE — Cullen Walker hit for 27 points to help power the All Saints Trojans to a 53-35 win over the Carlisle Indians on Tuesday.
Mill Walters was also in double figures for the Trojans with 10 points. He was followed by Cameron Reid (6), Paul Ceccoli (4), Drew Jackson (4) and Dawson Thames (2).
David Deleon led the Indians with 13 points, followed by Aaron Gallegos (10).
The Trojans (5-7) play host to Lucas Christian on Friday with varsity action tipping off at 7 p.m.
Brownsboro 74, Grace 41
BROWNSBORO — Three Bears scored in double figures as Brownsboro warmed up for the Great East Texas Shootout with a 74-41 win over Tyler Grace Community on Tuesday.
Malik English led the Bears (8-1) with 13 points with Michael Fitzgerald and Jacob Hopson adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Others scoring for Brownsboro were Tanner Ballard (9), Gekyle Baker (8), Aidan Hardin (7), Ty Tillison (4), Lane Epperson (3), Jordan Hoover (3), Kyle Nichols (2), Aiden Green (2) and Roper Thorne (2).
Darius Shankle led the Cougars (5-6) with nine points, followed by Will Bozeman (8), Drew Gaddis (7), Cade Covington (6), Kole Crawford (5), Tyler Hicks (4) and Grant Bird (2).
Brownsboro won both the JV (47-27) and freshmen (29-27) games.
The Bears will host the GETSO beginning on Thursday. Brownsboro plays Nevada Community at noon Thursday at BHS. They also play Henderson at 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars are also participating in the Brownsboro Tournament with Thursday games against Kilgore (9:30 a.m. at BHS Gym) and Lucas Lovejoy (1:15 p.m. at Intermediate School Gym).
Canton 56, Caddo Mills 41
CADDO MILLS — Three Eagles scored in double figures as Canton ran past the Caddo Mills Foxes, 56-41, on Tuesday.
Layne Etheridge led with 11 points, followed by Ja'Braylon Pickens and Kam Shaw with 10 points each.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Chantson Prox (9), Trey Grier (5), Cannon Valenzuela (5), Jaxon Rhyne (4) and Cason Bell (2).
Pine Tree 58, Sabine 39
LONGVIEW — Jonathan Fuller combined for 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 58-39 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Fuller led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Evans finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Nate Adkins chipped in with eight points and three steals.
The Pirates will host Spring Hill next Tuesday.
New Summerfield 55, Oakwood 42
OAKWOOD — Mason Wallace scored 16 points to lead New Summerfield to a 55-42 win over Oakwood.
Hayden Lutta scored 15 points, and Tony Uribe added 11 points for New Summerfield.
Rivercrest 64, Harmony 55
HARMONY — Boston Seahorn scored 34 points, but Harmony dropped a 64-55 decision to Rivercrest on Tuesday.
Seahorn had 21 points in the first half as Harmony trailed 32-30 at halftime. The Eagles went in front 47-46 after three quarters.
Braxton Baker scored 10 points for Harmony. Other scorers for Harmony were Mason Chambers (3), Weston Seahorn (2), Alex Scheuer (2), Riley atterson (2) and Brandon Larkin (2).
Kamryn English led Rivercrest with 22 points. Kirk Killian and Darrion Ricks had 14 points each.
Mount Enterprise 52, Big Sandy 48
BIG SANDY — The Mount Enterprise Wildcats got 21 points from Landon Andros and 10 from Jack Maples on the way to a 52-48 win over Big Sandy.
Sean Gregory scored 25 in the loss for Big Sandy, which drops to 3-4 on the year heading into its own tournament this weekend.
Spring Hill 58, Winona 50
LONGVIEW — The Spring Hill Panthers built a commanding halftime lead and held on for a 58-50 win over Winona on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
Tayler Riehemann had 14 points and Jax Stovall added 13 for the Panthers, who led 30-16 at halftime. Isaiah Thomas finished with nine, Brennan Ferguson six, James Thomas and Luke Hurst three each and Easton Ballard, Davaunte Powers and Jack Beckett two apiece.