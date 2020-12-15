Troup 40, Frankston 31
FRANKSTON — Tied going into the final period, the Troup Tigers outscored the Frankston Indians by nine in the fourth quarter for a 40-31 win in a boys basketball game.
The two clubs met on Friday in Troup with the Indians coming out on top 47-44.
The teams were tied 23-23 heading into the fourth quarter. The Tigers outscored the Indians 17-8 in the period.
Blake wood and Clayton Vickers led the Tigers (8-3) with 10 points each, followed by Bracey Cover (6), Matthew Castillo (5), Easton Haughberg (4), Trae Davis (3) and Trevor Padia (2). Vickers and Davis each hit 3-pointers.
Frankston (3-5) was led by Cael Bruno with 16 points. Caleb Ramsey (9) and Kody Lowbig (6) contributed as well. Bruno and Lowbig each had two treys with Ramsey adding one.
Troup is scheduled to host Union Grove on Friday with the JV starting at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7:30 p.m. Frankston is slated to host Timpson at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Canton 49, Rains 40
EMORY — Kavin Keller scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, to help power Canton to a 49-40 win over Rains on Tuesday.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Ja'Braylon Pickens (9), Branden Hawkins (7), Trey Grier (5), Caden Wiley (5), Chantson Prix (2), Layne Etheridge (2) and Kam Shaw (1).
Drake Hurley led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Kori Foster added 10. Others scoring for Rains were Bobby Dell (6), Kendrick Burns (6), Audie McAree (2) and Daniel Balthrop (2).
Rains won the JV game, 48-27, to move to 9-1.
Cumberland 56, Ferris 54
Ethan Montgomery, Micah Robinson and Jaylon Gray all hit in double figures as the Tyler Cumberland Academy won over Ferris, 56-54, on Tuesday in Tyler.
Montgomery led the Knights with 17 points, while Robinson added 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Gray scored nine points and seven boards. Josh Herrera scored nine points with Rylan Green adding eight and Corey Bell notching one.
Cumberland is scheduled to visit Whitehouse on Monday. The JV starts at noon, followed by the varsity.
Grace Community 50, White Oak 37
Nathan Luce scored 16 points and teammate Jaxon Rees added 10 as the Grace Community Cougars defeated the White Oak Roughnecks 50-37 on Tuesday at the GCS Gym.
Also scoring for the Cougars were Garrett Vasso (8), Luke Jenz (6), Jake Tanner (5), Darius Shankle (4) and Will Bozeman (1).
Ethan Williams led White Oak with 10 points, followed by Landon Anderson and Matthew Bort with seven points each.
Lindale 75, Brownsboro 48
Colton Taylor scored 22 points to lead Lindale past Brownsboro.
Justin Farris had 17 points, and Ryder Johnson scored 15 points for Lindale (8-3). Colby Wood scored 12 points for the Eagles against his former team.
Malik English and Michael Fitzgerald each had 13 points for Brownsboro (3-3).
Tyler HEAT 46, Pollok Central 37
Brayden Cox scored 16 points to lead Tyler HEAT past Pollok Central.
Jake Carlisle had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Cushing 91, Big Sandy 20
Deuce Garrett scored 31 points to lead Cushing past Big Sandy.
Asa Dawson had 29 points for Cushing.
West Orange-Stark 62, Rusk 53
Owen McCown had 24 points and four steals, but Rusk fell to West Orange-Stark.
Isiah Ward had 12 points and four steals, and Elijah Ward added 6 points and 11 rebounds.
Kennard 43, West Rusk 42
NEW LONDON —The Kennard Tigers edged the West Rusk Raiders 43-42 on Tuesday.
Geremiah Smith led the Raiders with 11 points and teammate Carson Martin added 10. Adding points for WR were Jamal Ford (7), Andon Mata (6), Jimmie Harper (4) and Jaxon Farquhar (4).
Arp 66, Hawkins 49
ARP — Arp broke off a close game in the fourth quarter, outscoring Hawkins, 24-12, to pull away for a 66-49 victory.
Zach Conde led the Hawks (3-4) with 22 points. He hit three 3-pointers. Also scoring for Hawkins were Bryce Burns (9), Jeramy Torres (7), Paeton Smith (2), Drew Dacus (2), Jeramy Torres (2), Dristun Pruitt (2), Micah Staruska (2), Marshall White (2) and Ryder Shelton (1).
Johnathan Blackwell led the Tigers (6-2) with 23 points, while Kadaylon Williams added 15. Also scoring for Arp were Elijah Mauldin (16), Colton Birdsong (8) and AJ Arrington (4). Blackwell and Mauldin each had two treys with Williams adding one.
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Harmony for a 6:15 p.m. game on Friday.