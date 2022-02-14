Beckville 99, Hawkins 54
BECKVILLE — Beckville defeated Hawkins, 99-54, on Monday to complete District 21-2A boys basketball play unbeaten.
Jeramy Torres led the Hawks with 14 points, followed by Boston Conner (13) and Dristun Pruitt (11).
Others scoring for Hawkins (11-17, 4-6) were Bryce Burns (8), Drew Dacus (3), Marshall White (3) and Micah Staruska (2). Pruitt had three 3-pointers and Conner added one.
Six Bearcats (28-3, 10-0) scored in double figures, led by DJ Rockwell with 23 points.
Also scoring were J'koby Williams (16), Gage Berry (13), Matt Barr (12), Jayden Mojica (11), Jae'dyn Slaughter (10), Jakelvin Smit (8) and Ryan Harris (6).
Rockwell and Berry connected on three 3-pointers with Barr and Slaughter hitting two treys. Williams added one.