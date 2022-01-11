The All Saints Trojans moved to 13-10 on the season and 1-0 in district with a 49-33 win over the Bishop Gorman Crusaders on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Drew Jackson hit six 3-pointers and totaled 21 points to pace the Trojans. Cullen Walker just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Also scoring for All Saints were Cameron Reid (5), Dawson Thames (4), Paul Ceccoli (3) and Bryce Patrick (2).
Gorman falls to 9-8 and 0-1.
Adam Favre led the Crusaders with 16 points. He was followed by Anthony Todd and Sid Cleofe with six points apiece. Chris Green added five points.
The Trojans are scheduled to visit Dallas Shelton on Friday (girls at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.). The Crusaders are slated to visit Dallas Covenant at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tyler HEAT 66, Grace Community 52
Jake Carlile sizzled for 31 points in helping Tyler HEAT to a 66-52 win over the Grace Community Cougars on Tuesday at GCS Gymnasium.
Darius Shankle led the Cougars with 14 points, including 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
Also scoring for HEAT were Brayden Cox (16), Cayden Tomlin (12), Jackson Tomlin (4), Waker Hartman (2) and Cade Morgan (1).
Others scoring for the Cougars were Cade Covington (10), Kole Crawford (9), Will Bozeman (8), Tanner Thyen (5), Joey Warren (4) and Drew Gaddis (2).
Tyler HEAT is scheduled to visit Brook Hill on Friday. The Cougars are slated to visit Garland Brighter Hoizons.
Hawkins 46, ET HomeSchool 43
HAWKINS — Bryce Burns tossed in 18 points, Dristun Pruitt added 12 for the Hawks and Hawkins edged the East Texas HomeSchool Chargers, 46-43.
Jeramy Torres scored six, and Micah Staruska and Boston Conner had five apiece for Hawkins, which trailed 22-18 at halftime.
Hawkins hosts Big Sandy on Friday in a District 21-2A game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m
Henderson 46, Kilgore 36
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lions outscored Kilgore 17-6 in the final eight minutes to earn a 46-36 District 16-4A win on Tuesday.
C.J. Ingram scored 19 in the loss for Kilgore, which led 19-14 at halftime and 30-29 heading to the final eight minutes.
Jake Thompson had seven points, Javiora Easley three, Thomas Hattaway and Daverian Franklin two apiece and Jayden Sanders one.
White Oak 51, Gladewater 37
GLADEWATER — The White Oak Roughnecks, led by Ben Jacyno's 17 points, notched a 51-37 District 15-3A win over the Gladewater Bears on Tuesday.
Gunner Solis added 13 for the Roughnecks(20-4, 3-0). Landon Anderson had 10 points and six rebounds, Brian Williams 10 points and Zac Jacyno one point.
Kollin Lewis scored 15, Keilan James 12, D.J. Allen six and Tyrone Maddox and Cameron Taylor two apiece in the loss for Gladewater.
The White Oak JV notched a 60-21 win.
Tatum 85, West Rusk 50
NEW LONDON — Aidan Anthony and Jayden Boyd both recorded double-doubles for Tatum, and the Eagles moved to 15-5 overall and 4-0 in district play with an 85-50 win over West Rusk.
Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Boyd had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists for Tatum. Kendall Williams just missed going double-double, scoring 14 points and collecting nine rebounds. Kendric Malone had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, Ty Bridges nine points, Ty'Darius Webb four points, Jordan Chambers three points and four rebounds, Jaylen Jones three points and Drake Walton two points.